After six weeks of L-L League football, the hunt for the postseason is officially on.

There are seven remaining undefeated teams in District 3, and all but one belong to the L-L. Two of them, Elizabethtown and Solanco, will duke it out this evening to try and stay at the top of both Section Three in the league and Class 5A in the district.

Lancaster Catholic, fresh off of outlasting former unbeaten Hamburg last week, will attempt to stay perfect vs. Annville-Cleona. Exeter and Manheim Central will do the same against Muhlenberg and Lebanon, respectively. The last 6-0 team, Wyomissing, has a bout vs. Cocalico tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hempfield and Wilson will be fighting for first place in Section One, while Garden Spot needs a win over Twin Valley to hang with E-town and Solanco in Section Three. McCaskey and Reading will additionally renew their old rivalry.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for all 19 games, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.