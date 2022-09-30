We are beyond the midway mark of the 2022 L-L League football season, and things are starting to heat up.

Seven teams (Elizabethtown, Exeter, Hamburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Solanco and Wyomissing) are still undefeated to this point, and two of them, Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg, will be battling to take control of Section Five, with the rest looking to remain perfect.

Also adding to the fun in week 6 are top-tier rivalry games like Penn Manor/Hempfield, Wilson/Governor Mifflin and Garden Spot/Ephrata. 17 games will be going down tonight, with two (Wilson/Governor Mifflin and Kennard Dale/Fleetwood) coming tomorrow.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for all of them, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.