L-L League football enters it's fourth week tonight for the 2021 season, with 15 games on the lineup.
Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.
READ MORE COVERAGE OF L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL WEEK 4
Fifteen high school games involving 23 of 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are on tap in We…
Defensive tests for Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Conestoga Valley: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 17
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit …
Fifteen high school football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams are on tap in We…