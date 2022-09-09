Elco vs. Annville-Cleona - L-L League Football
Buy Now

Annville-Cleona’s Jonathon Shay (41) hauls in a pass over Elco’s Justin Smucker (2) during first half action of an L-L league football game at Annville-Cleona High School Thursday Sept. 1, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The L-L League has already gotten through two weeks of high school football action, and 12 teams remain unbeaten going into week three. Two of those teams, Columbia and Elco, will be facing off this week, part of a 25-game slate for Friday night. Three games (Harrisburg vs. Manheim Township, Pope John Paul II vs. Berks Catholic and Trinity vs. Wyomissing) will follow tomorrow.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for the majority of them, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.

L-L Football Exclusive newsletter brings you news, notes and more; here's how to sign up

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags