The L-L League has already gotten through two weeks of high school football action, and 12 teams remain unbeaten going into week three. Two of those teams, Columbia and Elco, will be facing off this week, part of a 25-game slate for Friday night. Three games (Harrisburg vs. Manheim Township, Pope John Paul II vs. Berks Catholic and Trinity vs. Wyomissing) will follow tomorrow.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for the majority of them, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.