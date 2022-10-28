The 2022 regular season for L-L League football is about to end in a bang.

How many head-to-head first-place games are on the table this week? Four. Section Two leads the pack with Exeter at Manheim Central; both teams are 9-0 and at the front pack for their respective District 3 power ratings (the Barons are tops in Class 4A, the Eagles are No. 2 in Class 5A behind Solanco). Winner gets the section title straight up.

Speaking of Solanco, the Golden Mules have clinched at least a share of the Section Three title and can take it outright with a win over Garden Spot; the Spartans are No. 9 in Class 5A, and a victory can help them shore up a spot in the district playoffs.

Like Solanco, Lancaster Catholic is undefeated and already has a share of the Section Five title, and the Crusaders can keep it for themselves with a win over Schuylkill Valley. Both teams are squarely in the mix for the Class 3A district playoffs (Lancaster Catholic at No. 2, the Panthers at No. 5).

The Crusaders will be scoreboard-watching on Saturday for a chance to jump Wyomissing for first in the 3A power ratings. The Spartans are unbeaten and are hosting Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1, No. 3 in Class 4A) in a winner-take-all matchup for the Section Four title.

Elsewhere tonight, Wilson and Manheim Township will be playing for at least second place in Section One and potentially a share of the section title if Hempfield, who has locked up a share of the title, falls to Reading. All three teams will be in the Class 6A field for the district playoffs (currently, the Black Knights are No. 2, the Blue Streaks are No. 4 and the Bulldogs are No. 7).

Elizabethtown and Ephrata also have a key Section Three showdown; the Bears (No. 6) will likely be in the Class 5A field, but the Mounts are No. 11 at the moment, and a win would secure their first postseason appearance in over three decades. Right behind them is Cocalico; the Eagles are two spots out of the Class 5A playoffs at No. 14 and need a win over Conrad Weiser (No. 13 in Class 4A) to stay alive.

Elco is also currently the last team in the playoffs for Class 4A at No. 10; the Raiders desperately need a victory over Berks Catholic (longshot in Class 3A) to keep it that way. If they lose, Donegal (No. 12) could potentially sneak into the 4A field with a win against Octorara. Note: Kennard Dale (No. 9) and Susquehannock (No. 11) will be facing off this evening.

Finally, Annville-Cleona has found itself atop the Class 2A power ratings; the Dutchmen can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over Northern Lebanon. Other district-playoff longshots include Penn Manor (No. 12 in Class 6A, playing McCaskey) and Warwick (No. 15 in Class 5A, playing Governor Mifflin).

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for every game, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.