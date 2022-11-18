And then there were nine.

That's the total of remaining L-L League teams in the District 3 football playoffs. At least three of those squads will see their seasons come to an end tonight, as six L-L teams face each other in three semifinal games.

In Class 6A, top-seeded Hempfield will host No. 5 Manheim Township in a Section One rematch from earlier in the year, where the Black Knights outlasted the Blue Streaks 17-14.

Solanco is also the top dog in Class 5A; the Golden Mules will get this year's Cinderella team, No. 12 Cocalico, having topped the Eagles 21-7 early in the season. Whoever wins could get No. 2 Exeter in the championship if the latter can top No. 11 Northern York.

Lastly, No. 2 Manheim Central has No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg at home in the Class 4A semifinals in a classic L-L rivalry game. The winner could face No. 4 Twin Valley in the finals if the Raiders manage to knock off top-seeded Bishop McDevitt in the other semifinal game.

The winners of the all L-L games will join Annville-Cleona, who fell in the Class 2A championship to Trinity last week, and Wyomissing, who hosts West Perry in the Class 3A title game tomorrow, as district finalists. That means that the league is guaranteed to have at least one team in five of the six classifications (the lone outlier, Class 1A, has no L-L teams).

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for every game, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.