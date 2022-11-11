13 L-L League teams remain in the District Three football playoffs, and the second week of the postseason is taking things up another notch.

There will be seven games tonight for the L-L, with five more following tomorrow; inclement weather as a result of the remnants from Hurricane Nicole postponed a few games ahead of their originally scheduled dates.

The league has eight teams who hold top-3 seeds in districts, including four No. 1's. Annville-Cleona headlines this week as the top seed in Class 2A. The Dutchmen are playing for the championship and a spot in the state playoffs tomorrow night against No. 3 Trinity.

In Class 6A, where top-seeded Hempfield hosts No. 8 Carlisle. If the Black Knights win, they will the face the winner of No. 5 Manheim Township and No. 4 Cumberland Valley in the semifinals. No. 6 Wilson is on the road Saturday afternoon at Harrisburg as well.

Solanco also holds the No. 1 seed in Class 5A; the Golden Mules will host No. 8 Shippensburg on Saturday. Exeter is right behind them at No. 2 and will face No. 7 Dover, who knocked off Garden Spot last week, tomorrow. Also in Class 5A, No. 12 Cocalico will look to keep its upset streak alive at No. 4 Gettysburg; the winner of that contest could draw Solanco in the semifinals.

In Class 4A, Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg are the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, behind top-seeded Bishop McDevitt. The Barons host No. 7 York Suburban (who beat Donegal last week), while the Pioneers have No. 6 Susquehanna Township. If both teams win, they'll face each other in the semifinals next week. No. 4 Twin Valley could draw the Crusaders in the semis if the Raiders can take down No. 5 Milton Hershey.

In Class 3A, Lancaster Catholic will have a chance to return to a district championship game if the No. 2 Crusaders can overcome No. 3 West Perry. Wyomissing is the team to beat at No. 1; the Spartans host No. 4 Hamburg tomorrow in the only all L-L matchup this week.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for every game, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.