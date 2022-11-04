The high school football postseason begins tonight, and the L-L League will be heavily featured across the District Three playoffs.

Sure, 10 of the 17 L-L teams who qualified for districts will be on bye until next week (Hempfield, Manheim Township and Wilson in Class 6A; Solanco and Exeter in Class 5A; Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg and Twin Valley in Class 4A; Wyomissing and Lancaster Catholic in Class 3A). But the other seven will get the playoffs going this evening.

The only pure L-L game will be between No. 12 Cocalico at No. 5 Elizabethtown in Class 5A; No. 10 Garden Spot will also go to No. 7 Dover. No. 10 Donegal, who leapfrogged a bunch of teams to grab the last Class 4A spot, has a rematch from earlier in the season at No. 7 York Suburban.

In Class 3A, No. 4 Hamburg hosts No. 5 Upper Dauphin in a tight matchup, while No. 6 Schuylkill Valley will be headed to No. 3 West Perry. Lastly, in Class 2A, top-seeded Annville-Cleona is looking to punch its ticket to the title game against No. 4 Camp Hill.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on-site to give you details for every game, with the help of our partners at MikeDragoSports.com. Check out the coverage on Twitter from all our correspondents below.