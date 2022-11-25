Five L-L League teams remain in the postseason for high school football. From here on out, each game is bigger than the last.

One squad is already in the state playoffs. Fresh off a Class 3A title victory in District 3, Wyomissing will now turn its attention to the state quarterfinals, where the Spartans take on fellow unbeaten power Danville.

The other four will be battling for district titles and the right to advance to states. Class 5A features an all L-L and an all-Eagle matchup between Cocalico and Exeter. Cocalico, the last to make the field in the district, has knocked off three top-five seeds already, including top-seeded Solanco; can they do it again No. 2 Exeter?

Meanwhile, Manheim Central will be aiming to wrestle the Class 4A title away from longtime powerhouse Bishop McDevitt. Rounding things out tomorrow, Manheim Township has a chance to do the same against Harrisburg in the Class 6A district finals.

