L-L League Football kicks off Week 9 tonight with 12 games to be played tonight.
The Lebanon vs. Donegal game was forfeited by Lebanon earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.
Read more coverage of L-L League Football Week 9
With just two games left in the regular season, Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are …
READ MORE COVERAGE OF L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL WEEK 9
Another week, another Lancaster-Lebanon League football game is off because of coronavirus c…
Two weeks remain in the regular season of the 2021 football campaign. With Week Nine on tap,…
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
The finish line is squarely in sight, as the 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are …
Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit …