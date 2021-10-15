L-L League football kicks-off Week 8 tonight with 10 games to be played. 

The games for Pequea Valley-Octorara and Solanco-Warwick were both postponed until a later date earlier this week due to COVID-19. 

Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.

READ MORE COVERAGE OF L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Check out the L-L League Football forecast for Week 8
Rivalry games highlight Friday's slate: In-depth previews of L-L League football Week 8 action
Wrapping up Week 8 preview notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 15
Anthony Ivey leaving indelible mark on Manheim Township's football program before heading off to Penn State
L-L League QB Club honors top performers from Week 7 games
11 L-L League football teams currently inside bubble to earn District 3 playoff bids
A pair of rivalry games highlight Week 8 slate: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 11

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags