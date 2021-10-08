L-L League Football kicks-off Week 7 tonight with 12 games to be played tonight.
Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.
READ MORE OF OUR L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
There will 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games played tonight. The games, which are t…
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
L-L Football Roundtable visits Hempfield, chats Week 7 matchups, District 3 power ratings, more [WATCH]
We are heading into Week Seven of the 2021 high school football campaign. It's the second we…
Section, District 3 races taking shape: In-depth previews for Friday's L-L League football Week 7 games
Don’t look now, but Week 7 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football is on the tee and ready to go.
Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit …