L-L League football kicks off it's fifth week tonight with 12 games to played tonight.
Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.
READ MORE OF OUR L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
After four weeks of playing schools from other leagues, Lancaster-Lebanon League football te…
Week Five of the 2021 high school football season for the Lancaster-Lebanon League marks the…
Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit …