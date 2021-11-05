L-L League Football kicks off Week 11 tonight with district playoffs and non-league games.
A dozen L-L League squads qualified for the postseason, and seven of them will be in action tonight. There is also one nonleague game on tonight’s schedule, and one L-L League squad will get its postseason journey started on Saturday.
Keep up to date with the action by following the feed below and check out our scoreboard for live scores.
READ MORE COVERAGE OF L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL WEEK 11
Week 11 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football has arrived, and that means the start of the Di…
Northern Lebanon, Wilson notes, plus local officials in action: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 5
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…
Playoff openers, 2 nonleague games on slate: In-depth previews of L-L League football Week 11 action
There are a cornucopia of games on the Week 11 football slate.
Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have qualified for the District Three playoff…
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster…