Reading has always been a place known for its athletes, a football program that has been able to stand toe-to-toe with the best when it comes to the skill positions.

Second-year head coach Troy Godinet, however, wants to change that perception.

The trenches have been the primary focus for Godinet, who went 3-7 overall and 1-5 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League in his first year at the helm since taking over for former coach Andre Doyle.

Behind the likes of Keyshawn Efese, Romello Fuentes, Isiah Ruiz, Jaydon Pinnock and Zachary Rodgers, Reading is more focused than ever on line play. And courtesy of that depth, Godinet believes it could be a stepping stone to the program being more than just a school known for its athletes.

“We’ll be a little bit more balanced. Our offensive line is more of a our strength this year and they’ll almost all be back next year,” Godinet said. “I want to build in the trenches here.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Troy Godinet (second season, 3-7) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: Multiple • 2022 results: 3-7 (1-5 L-L) • Key players returning: RB Alexis Alvarado, DB Xavier Beatty, OT Keyshawn Efese, OG Romello Fuentes, RB-LB Gabriel Laws, DE Michael Oyedemi, WR Kahlil Samuel, DB Cameron Small, WR Jahsir Wilson.

“The important thing is making sure those kids that played youth football are playing middle school and varsity football, growing through that process. That's what we've been missing. We've always had to recruit for the year but the recruitment has to be in youth and middle school football. The bigs are in Reading. We just need to develop them and we want to be known for not just having athletes, but having those big guys in the trenches.”

While the linemen look to lead the 2023 edition of the Red Knights, the skill positions will take some time to iron itself out on the field. That will happen when a bulk of the offensive production — including dual-threat QB Amier Burdine and WR-DB Ruben Rodriguez — have graduated.

Those major hits certainly don’t mean the cupboard is bare, however. Enter the likes of RB Alexis Alvarado, two-way player Gabriel Laws and some solid receiving help in Kahlil Samuel and Jahsir Wilson, have continued to build a legacy that both Godinet and last year’s senior class introduced in 2022.

“Those guys and that (2022 senior) class left a legacy of love,” Godinet said. “That helped me with the transition because I had guys that understood where my heart was and they were able to instill that in the younger guys. Our whole team holds each other accountable. Our leaders are guys that we expect to grow in every aspect.

“It's great to see the kids embracing the work and building that culture within themselves. We’re excited to continue to build.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted. Reading's home games are played at Albright College's Shirk Stadium.) • Aug. 25: Central Dauphin East • Sept. 1: Muhlenberg • Sept. 8: at Red Lion • Sept. 15: at Wilson • Sept. 22: Penn Manor • Sept. 29: Cedar Crest • Oct. 6: at McCaskey • Oct. 13: at Manheim Township • Oct. 20: Central York • Oct. 27: at Hempfield

That culture growth has been at the forefront of Godinet's tenure, making sure that the student-athletes have someone to look towards both on and off the field.

The expectations off the field are certainly high as well for all athletes — 100 hours of community serviced over the summer and maintaining of a 3.0 GPA throughout the school year.

Godinet and his staff — one that Godinet said he’s learning to lean on much more than in Year One — want to make sure that the bar is set high for its players so they can succeed well after when the helmet and pads have been hung up for good.

The culture change is still in its infant stages under Godinet, but the returns have already had a positive showing.

“The thing that fuels me the most is being in our city,” Godinet said. “Giving our kids an outlet, being a positive figure in their life and helping them see that they can do more than what's expected of you. We won't be a coaching staff that allows you to settle. We will push you every day to be the best human. Not just on the football field but in the classroom and community.

“Our kids embrace that and it helps get the best out of them, knowing that they have people in their lives that they trust and can go to. We're going to love them but we're going to be tough on them. They know it's all coming from the right place.”