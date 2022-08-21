Troy Godinet knows what it takes to make Reading football a winner.

He experienced that during his playing days, helping the Red Knights win Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One titles in 2000 and 2003. He played in the 2003 District Three championship game during his senior year, when Hall of Fame coach Al Wolski was in his final season at Reading.

Nineteen years and five head coaches later, Godinet looks to again make Reading a prominent program, as the Knights return to the L-L League. For a number of reasons, he admits it probably won’t happen overnight.

“It’s going to take some time, it’s a growth process,” Godinet said. “The talent is in Reading. We’ve got to build relationships at a younger age, get kids out and help them play football and understand the game.”

Godinet, a former Reading linebacker, served as defensive coordinator from 2018-21 under coach Andre Doyle. He helped the Knights to a 6-5 record in 2019, just the school’s second winning season in 12 years.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Troy Godinet (first season) • Base offense: Shotgun Spread • Base defense: Multiple • 2021 results: 1-7 (0-4 Berks) • Key players returning: DB Xavier Beatty, QB-DB Amier Burdine, OL Romeo Fuentes, LB Gabe Laws, DL Karim Martinez, DB David Philistin, OL Jose Torres.

Since then, Reading has struggled to maintain continuity due to the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19, and the loss of their starting quarterback during the first scrimmage last fall.

Quarterback Amier Burdine, a member of Reading 2021 PIAA Class 6A boys basketball championship team, suffered a broken collarbone last August.

“He’s a playmaker,” Godinet said. “He’s a talented kid and knows what to do on the football field.”

Burdine knows athletic talent is abundant at Reading. He sees no reason to believe the perennial success the Knights enjoy in basketball can’t be duplicated on the football field.

“I feel like if basketball can go to the playoffs every year, I feel that in football we can do that every year,” Burdine said. “I’m always trying to recruit kids from the basketball team to come play football.”

About the offense

Burdine will be surrounded by some young but talented players who have little varsity experience.

Burdine will operate out of the shotgun spread offense installed by first-year offensive coordinator Sean Gaul, who was the head coach at Fleetwood when the Tigers put up school-record offensive numbers.

The Knights will look to replace DeShawn Wilson, who had 480 yards from scrimmage and scored nine of Reading’s 15 touchdowns last year during a 1-7 season.

About the defense

Godinet said a young and hungry defense will look to improve from last year’s squad that allowed 36.6 points per game.

Intangibles

Despite having a shortened spring season in 2021 to make up for the cancellation of his 2020 fall campaign, Reading is still feeling the effects of the lost COVID-19 season.

Godinet said the middle schools did not have a football season during the 2020-21 school year, and many athletes moved out of Reading to attend other schools.

In addition, Godinet is the fifth head coach since Wolski left Reading to go to State College after the 2003 season. Since then, the Knights have been coached by Trace Brown, Preston McKnight, Rob Flowers and Doyle.

Flowers is now Daniel Boone's coach.

Final word

“It’s going to be exciting,” Godinet said of Reading’s return to the L-L League. “We’re excited just because the competitive nature is going to force our kids to have to compete.”