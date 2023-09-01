READING — Alexis Alvarado ran for 109 yards to pace Reading High to a 25-7 nonleague football victory over Muhlenberg in the Battle of the Border on Friday night at Albright College’s Shirk Stadium.

Reading quarterback Kayson Fritz scored both touchdowns in the second half to help the Red Knights (1-1) pull away from the Muhls (0-2).

Muhlenberg led 7-6 until the very last play of the first half. It appeared the Muhls would go into halftime with the lead, but the officials put two seconds back on the clock after ruling that Jared Santos had come up just short of the goal line on the prior play.

The Red Knights had time for one play, and rushed up the middle with Gabriel Laws for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Reading defense was hurt early on a big play from Isiah Dodson. Dodson grabbed a pass on a seam route from Aaden Lopez and broke a tackle for a 43-yard touchdown. But the Red Knights stemmed any momentum the Muhls possessed when Xavier Beatty returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown.

Muhlenberg finished the game with minus-22 yards rushing, but did complete 17 passes for 191 yards. Lopez played the first half at quarterback and Anthony Cipolla the second half for the Muhls.

Reading now leads the all-time series 11-9.