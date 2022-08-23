Elizabethtown football enters 2022 coming off three straight six-loss seasons. But look a little closer and you’ll notice a program on the precipice of success.

Each of the last two seasons, the Bears came just a few possessions away from finishing with a winning record, including a 14-7 Week Two loss at Mechanicsburg and a 42-40 Week Seven loss at Warwick last fall.

Entering this season, Elizabethtown returns its quarterback, top six ball-carriers, four of its top six receivers and its entire offensive line.

Then there’s the new head coach, Keith Stokes. After playing his college ball at East Carolina University and professionally in the Canadian Football League, the Arena Football League, the Indoor Football League and the French League, Stokes went on to serve as a special teams and offensive assistant coach for the CFL’s BC Lions.

He spent the last couple of years working as an assistant coach at Coatesville, Manheim Township and McCaskey.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Keith Stokes (first season) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 4-6 (1-4 L-L) • Key players returning: OT Bradley Candy, RB-DB Cade Capello, WR-DB Braden Cummings, RB-LB Hayden Haver, C Collin Huggins, RB-LB Logan Lentz, OT-DT Zack Lippold, RB-LB Elijah Macfarlane, OG Corbin Robinson, QB Josh Rudy.

“Coach Stokes brought in a lot more energy than we’ve ever had before,” senior lineman Zack Lippold said. “In years past we have been unfocused and everybody doing their own thing. He’s really bringing a team aspect. We’ve been more together in a preseason than we’ve ever been before.”

About the offense

Elizabethtown's offense will continue running the spread, with Stokes as the offensive coordinator.

“It’s mostly the same idea,” senior quarterback Josh Rudy said. “Just different terminology. A few different wrinkles. All of us picked up on it quickly.”

Rudy, who clicked on 135-of-230 passes for 1,858 yards with 17 touchdown passes last fall, is a third-year QB with plenty of weapons in wide receivers Braden Cummings (30-682 yards, 8 TDs) and Brady Breault (30-276 yards, 1 TD) and running backs Cade Capello (124-404 rushing yards; 9-84 yards receiving), Logan Lentz (76-189 rushing yards; 8-83 yards receiving, 4 TDs) and Hayden Haver (33-100 yards, 7 TDs).

He’ll be fronted by a veteran offensive line anchored by Lippold.

About the defense

The Bears will present a four-front on defense, with Shane Houser returning as defensive coordinator. Beyond that, Stokes and Houser were coy on the defensive approach; nor did they name names, in large part because they wanted the players to prove themselves in preseason practice. After all, the Bears gave up nearly 300 yards a game last season.

“We’ll put our best 11 on the field,” Stokes said. “Some guys that played at other spots last year are not playing those spots. You might be better somewhere else. It’s an open field. I don’t know what you played before. We’re not the same. What you did last year doesn’t matter to me.”

Final word

Elizabethtown will compete in the new-look Section Three with Ephrata (5-5 last season), Garden Spot (5-5), Solanco (3-7), Twin Valley (6-5), Daniel Boone (5-4) and Fleetwood (7-4).

Said Lippold, “As a team we’re confident. We definitely think we can get at least eight wins. Eight wins. Take the section, if we can. Make the playoffs.”