MYERSTOWN — Elco has depended on the run for offensive success for the last few seasons, but rarely has it been as effective as it was Friday night in a 43-32 victory over visiting Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon Section Four football action.

The Raiders (2-1 L-L, 3-4 overall) rushed for 226 yards on 19 carries in the first quarter alone, using a fast-paced run game to take a 27-7 lead.

Turning point

The key moment was less of a play than the time between plays. When Elco went from its first play, a 2-yard run by Luke Williams, to its second, a 1-yard run also by Williams, the Raiders did not huddle up and took little time between snaps. This set the tone for the entire first quarter, as Elco gave Northern Lebanon (0-3, 3-5) little chance to recover from each play.

The ultimate result: The Raiders scored on their last two plays of the first quarter, 67- and 68-yard touchdown runs by Williams.

Stars of the game

Though Williams had huge offensive numbers, with 266 rushing yards on 20 carries, he made an impact in all phases of the game.

He intercepted a pass in the first quarter to set up the Raiders' second touchdown, and he blocked an extra point when Northern Lebanon scored with 26 seconds left in the half.

However, QB Cole Thomas' performance of 138 rushing yards with four touchdowns cannot be ignored either. Thomas has 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

For Northern Lebanon, Ethan Ebersole was 17-for-30 passing for 267 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran in a score.

Key statistic

Again, it is easy to get caught up in the rushing numbers — 455 yards for Elco. But the bigger number is zero, as in no turnovers on 55 plays. Not only did the Raiders run the ball and control the time of possession, Northern Lebanon never had a short field with which to work.

Up next

Elco will look to stay in the section title hunt when it travels to Columbia next week. Northern Lebanon will seek out its first section win at Pequea Valley.