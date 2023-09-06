The L-L QB Club has weighed in with its top performers from the Week 2 games. Here are the honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Quimeak Talton, WR-DB, McCaskey — Caught five passes for 146 yards with a pair of TD grabs on offense — averaging 29.2 yards per catch — and intercepted a pair of passes, had a tackle and broke up a pass on defense in the Red Tornado’s 40-13 victory against Elizabethtown — snapping McCaskey’s 10-game losing streak in the process.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Michael Odeyemi, DT, Reading — Piled up 11 tackles, including three sticks for losses, a sack and eight QB hurries in the Red Knights’ 25-7 Border of the Battle trophy win over Muhlenberg — Reading’s second straight win in the series.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Aaron Enterline, WR-DB, Manheim Central — Had seven reception for 129 yards with a pair of TD grabs, including the game-winning 38-yard snag with time running out in the Barons’ riveting 37-36 win over Smyrna (Del.) in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic in Wilmington (Del.). Enterline was also in on four tackles (3 solos) on defense, and he returned a punt for 35 yards in Central’s victory.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ryan McConnell, OG, Exeter — Earned a 94% blocking grade and registered five pancake blocks in the Eagles’ come-from-behind 36-14 win over Boyertown — Exeter’s 14th straight regular season victory in a row.

SECTION 3

CO-BACK OF THE WEEK: Jeremiah Knowles, WR-DB, Ephrata — Caught four passes for 36 yards on offense, and amassed 13 tackles (11 solos) with a stick for a loss, a pair of interceptions and three pass breakups on defense in the Mountaineers’ 14-0 win over rival Warwick to retain the George Male Trophy for the second year in a row.

CO-BACK OF THE WEEK: Drew Engle, RB, Twin Valley — Rushed for 190 yards on 15 carries — averaging 12.7 yards per pop — with a TD bolt, running behind a motivated O-line as the Raiders remained undefeated after holding off Lower Dauphin 24-21.

LINEMEN OF THE WEEK: Twin Valley’s offensive line — Ari Drake, Paul McClune, Noah Rhome, Grayson Miller and Sam Donnellan helped the Raiders hold off Lower Dauphin, as they road-graded the way for a TV offense that carved out 430 rushing yards and had 501 total yards in the win.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Michael Bradley, RB-DB, Berks Catholic — Rushed for 125 yards on just seven carries — 17.9 yards per take — and his 83-yard fourth-quarter TD burst gave the Saints the lead for good in their stirring 19-14 comeback victory over state-ranked Executive Education Academy Charter. Bradley added five tackles on defense for BC.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Owen Reber, C-DT, Berks Catholic — Was in on nine tackles, including four solo hits, plus two tackles for losses, and he registered a sack in the Saints’ exciting come-from-behind win over Executive Education Academy Charter.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Elijah Cunningham, RB, Lancaster Catholic — Bolted for 171 yards on 24 carries and scored all four of the Crusaders’ touchdowns as Catholic remained perfect — and won its 12th regular season game in a row — with a 28-21 victory over Delone Catholic.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK; Storm Haney, OG-DT, Lancaster Catholic — Helped pave the way for Cunningham with a high blocking grade and a trio of pancake blocks on offense, and was in on six tackles, including a pair of stops for losses, in the Crusaders’ win over Delone Catholic.

