The L-L QB Club has released its top players from the Week 1 games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township — A quick start for the Blue Streaks’ signal-caller, who clicked on 16-of-22 passes for 281 yards with four TD tosses, and he tacked on 34 rushing yards with a TD keeper in Township’s 35-6 mercy-rule win over Cumberland Valley. Johnson, a Lehigh commit, will go for a milestone Friday, when he’ll need just 79 passing yards for 5,000 in his career.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Julian Larue, OT-DT, Manheim Township — Helped keep Johnson upright with a strong night along the O-line — helping the Streaks pick up 373 total yards — and chipped in defensively with five tackles, including a pair of sticks for losses, in Township’s cozy Week 1 win.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Trevor Evans, QB-DB, Warwick — Completed 12-of-19 passes for 163 yards with a pair of second-half TD throws, and was in on 11 tackles and intercepted a pass from his safety spot in the Warriors’ thrilling, come-from-behind 17-14 win over Cocalico.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Groff, OT-DT, Manheim Central — Earned an 83% blocking grade on offense with one pancake block — helping the Barons pile up 480 total yards — and added four tackles on defense in Central’s 56-0 victory over West Chester East.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brayden Brown, RB-LB, Ephrata — Rushed for 205 yards — averaging 8.5 yards per carry — with a TD run on offense, and was in on 10 tackles (five solos) and broke up a pass on D in the Mountaineers’ 34-32 win over Red Lion.

CO-LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Landan Barton, OT-DT, Ephrata — Earned the highest blocking grade among the Mounts’ O-linemen, helping Ephrata crank out 520 yards of total offense, including those 205 rushing yards by Brown, in Mounts’ victory over Red Lion.

CO-LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Reed Gruber, OT-DE, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and amassed seven tackles (4 solos), a sack and a pass breakup on D in the Spartans’ 42-3 romp over Conrad Weiser.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Bryce Gumby, RB-DB, Berks Catholic — Rushed for 132 yards, caught a pass out of the backfield for 12 yards, made four tackles and picked off a pair of passes in the Saints’ 25-21 setback against state-ranked Loyalsock.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Joey Polinsky, OT-DT, Berks Catholic — Earned a 94% blocking grade for his O-line efforts, and chipped in with three tackles, including a pair of solo sticks, in the Saints’ slim setback against Loyalsock.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Ty Werley, WR, Hamburg — Caught five passes for 254 yards — 50.6 yards per grab — with three TD receptions in the Hawks’ 49-19 win over Halifax.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Darrian Holloway, TE-LB, Annville-Cleona — Picked up three pancake blocks and missed zero assignments on offense, helping the Dutchmen gouge out 465 rushing years, and came up with 11 tackles on defense, as A-C hammered Hanover 52-18.

