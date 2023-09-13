The L-L QB Club has weighed in with its list of top performers from the Week 3 games. Here are the honorees …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Edison Case, WR, Wilson — Bulldogs’ sure-handed receiver pulled in six catches for 173 yards (28.8 yards per grab) with a pair of TD receptions in Wilson’s 40-26 victory over Cheltenham.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tristan Long, DT, Cedar Crest — Piled up 11 tackles, including three solo sticks, five hits for losses and 3.5 sacks in the Falcons’ thrilling 29-23 triple-OT win over Warwick, as Cedar Crest improved to 3-0.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Grady Garner, RB, Governor Mifflin — Plowed his way for 185 yards on 25 workmanlike carries with three TD rumbles in the Mustangs’ 35-16 triumph over Boyertown.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Stewart Janowski, OT-DE, Governor Mifflin — Earned an 81% blocking grade on offense, helping pave the way for Garner’s big game on the ground, and was in on five tackles, one for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, including one for a defensive TD, in Mifflin’s win over the Bears.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Maxwell Davis, RB, Garden Spot — Chipped in with 7 rushing yards and earned a high blocking grade coming out of the backfield in the Spartans’ riveting 27-26 victory over Conestoga Valley as Garden Spot improved to 3-0.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Cullen Witmer, OG-DE, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and keyed the Spartans’ defense with 11 tackles, including eight solo sticks, a forced fumble and a pair of stops for losses.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Sam Steffey, RB-LB, Cocalico — Powered his way to 191 rushing yards on 21 carries with a trio of TD runs, and was in on eight tackles, including three solo sticks, one for a loss and he forced a fumble in the Eagles’ 48-28 victory over rival Manheim Central.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Logan Brubaker, OT-DE, Cocalico — Earned the highest blocking grade among the Eagles’ O-line crew, and he helped pave the way for an offense that churned out 475 rushing yards. He was also in on four tackles, including one hit for a loss in Cocalico’s win over the Barons.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Dominic Giuffre, RB-DB, Schuylkill Valley — Stuffed the stat page with 255 rushing yards on 29 carries with three TD runs, plus one catch out of the backfield for 15 yards on offense, and he registered six tackles, one QB hurry, and returned an interception 45 yards for a TD in the Panthers’ 48-14 win over Susquenita.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Theo Wysocki, OT-DT, Schuylkill Valley — Had four pancake blocks, earned a 98% blocking grade, and helped pave the way for an offense that churned out 324 rushing yards. Also chipped in with nine tackles on D, including two stops for losses and a sack as SV won its second straight game.

