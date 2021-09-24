Running with the ball is nothing new for Hempfield dual-threat QB Cameron Harbaugh.

Through the Black Knights’ first four games, he averaged 16 carries per game and had a team-high 200 yards on the ground.

But on Friday night against Warwick, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior took it to another level, as he cut, darted and powered his way for a game-high 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to lead Hempfield to a 27-21 win over Warwick in a crossover game at Grosh Field in Lititz.

“We saw it working in the beginning, so we just kept going with it,” said Harbaugh, who had TD runs of 9, 4 and 11 yards. “(I’m involved) in the run game, but not to this extent.”

Harbaugh also passed for 146 yards and a 33-yard TD to Adam Acker on 8-of-12 passing, and the Knights took a lead they never relinquished on Harbaugh’s four-yard run with just 2.2 seconds left in the first half, then stretched their lead to 27-14 in the third, and held on in the final minutes, improving to 3-2 heading into Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play.

After connecting with Cooper Eckert on a 56-yard first-quarter TD pass, junior QB Jack Reed (15-of-26, 241 yards, 3 TDs) found Ryan Fink for a 19-yard strike which put Warwick up 14-13 with 28.2 seconds to go in the first half. Hempfield’s defense limited Warwick (2-3) to just 57 yards on the ground, but the Warriors still had hope on a Reed-to-Fink 30-yard TD strike late in the fourth.

The Knights, however, recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Turning point

After Warwick took a one-point lead, 14-13, late in the first half and then the Knights took over on their 34, Harbaugh scrambled from the pocket and hit Andy Garcia, who rumbled 58 yards deep into Warrior territory. Warwick’s sideline questioned the officials, protesting that Harbaugh was beyond the line of scrimmage when he released the ball, but the play stood.

Following an offsides penalty by the Warriors, Harbaugh scored on a 4-yard run, and the Black Knights never trailed again.

Up next

Next Friday, the Knights will look for their third win in a row when they travel to Lancaster to face McCaskey in their L-L section opener, while Warwick will look to break a two-game losing streak when they take on backyard rival Manheim Central.