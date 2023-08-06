With Media Day in the rear-view mirror, and with heat acclimatization practices set to begin bright and early on Monday, it’s time to start taking a dive into the season, and how camps will go on the field over the next three weeks.

You can’t start any football conversation without mentioning the quarterbacks. So we’ll begin there.

There will be more first-year quarterbacks (19) than returning quarterbacks (18) around the league this season. Here’s a deeper dive …

1. Welcome back … Section 1: Hempfield’s Jackson Landis, Wilson’s Tommy Hunsicker, Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (2,600 passing yards last year) — who recently made a verbal commitment to Lehigh — and Cedar Crest’s Jackson Custer. … Section 2: Manheim Central’s Zac Hahn (2,000-yard passer last year) and Lebanon’s Brandyn Castro. There will be five newbie QBs in Section 2. … Section 3: Garden Spot’s Kye Harting (the Spartans’ 1,000/1,000 man), Ephrata’s Sam McCracken (2,000-yard passer last year), Twin Valley’s Evan Myers, Daniel Boone’s Dean Rotter and Fleetwood’s Jack Riffle. Section 3 has the most returning QBs due back in the circuit for this season. … Section 4: Lampeter-Strasburg’s Trent Wagner, Cocalico’s Josh Myer, Berks Catholic’s Will Hess, Conrad Weiser’s Donovan Gingrich and Octorara’s Braeden Wood. … Section 5: Schuylkill Valley’s Logan Nawrocki and Northern Lebanon’s Kael Erdman. Section 5 will have the most new QBs — six — in the league this fall.

2. Welcome aboard … Section 1: Penn Manor (sophomores J.J. Boas and Collin Robinson are two names to know in Millersville), Reading (skipper Troy Godinet keeping his QB derby close to the vest; no names on his preseason depth chart) and McCaskey (looks like Jalen Cintron, who took a couple of snaps last fall, is in line to get the gig). … Section 2: Exeter (say hello to Riley Martinez, who should get the keys to the Eagles’ O attack), Warwick (Trevor Evans, who has taken some varsity snaps over the year, now gets the full-time gig), Conestoga Valley (three names here: Liam Cheek, Garrett Daniels and Sawyer Esbenshade are in the mix; Cheek and Daniels have taken some varsity snaps), Governor Mifflin (Javien Pletz and Brycen Wunderlich are two names to know in Shillington; Pletz has seen some action behind center) and Muhlenberg (it looks like Aaden Lopez, who got some time at signal-caller last year, is the man). … Section 3: Elizabethtown (Brayden Huber and Trent Kauffman are duking it out for that job) and Solanco (Bradley Weder has taken some random varsity snaps in Quarryville; that's him above heaving a pass in the rain for the Golden Mules). … Section 4: Wyomissing (looks like it’s Logan Hyde’s time to steer the Spartans’ ship), Donegal (Brock Hammaker has seen some varsity time behind center) and Elco (Gavin Bicher and Steven Rosado are two familiar names in the Raiders’ program; we’ll see who emerges). … Section 5: Lancaster Catholic (David Stefanow was the back-up last year; it’s his time to shine), Hamburg (two names here: Ty Shuey and Ethan Horvath), Annville-Cleona (vet Cam Connelly has taken varsity snaps in the past, and he should have the keys to the Dutchmen’s Veer machine), Kutztown (Colten Mathias and Wyatt Stoess are on the depth chart heading into heat acc), Pequea Valley (Myles Furlong and Anthony Stoltzfus are vying for time there) and Columbia (freshman Cameron McClair and holdovers Loudon Rupp and Calvin Hagen are batting it out up on the hill).

3. QUOTABLE — Manheim Central senior WR-DB Bode Sipel — the reigning Section 2 DB of the Year — on using last year’s D3-4A finale setback vs. Bishop McDevitt as motivation: “Our attitude has been to put in a lot more work. We’ve been working out six days a week. We’re putting in the time now so we can push on the gas later on as best as we can. We’re ready for the season. We have some younger guys already stepping up and filling in some spots, which is great.”

