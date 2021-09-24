Manheim Central vs Wilson-LL Football
From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. One stat that has left us scratching our collective heads through the season’s first four weeks is Cocalico’s total defense number; the Eagles are yielding 412 yards a game and they’ve given up 800-plus rushing yards and 800-plus passing yards in the early going. Yes, we fully expect the Eagles to get those numbers turned around. But first, Cocalico will get another high-powered outfit Friday, when Manheim Township comes to Denver. The Blue Streaks have gotten it done through the air lately; soph QB Hayden Johnson had his bust-out game last week, with 250 passing yards and four TD strikes in a W over Spring-Ford. He has a trio of go-to down-field wideouts at his disposal in Penn State commit Anthony Ivey (league-leading 33 receptions for 434 yards, 5 TD), Michael Heckman (14-133, 2 TD) and Landon Kennel (2 of his 8 catches have gone for scores). We’re thinking this could be a busy night for Cocalico’s secondary, which will definitely be occupied by Ivey alone, at the very least. Here are two DB-types for the Eagles who must help keep Ivey under wraps: Secondary vets Ethan Brown (14 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT) and Brycen Flinton (10 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup) have to limit Township’s yards-after-the-catch stat line. The Eagles can’t let the Streaks go bombs-away all night. FYI: Cocalico’s first three opponents — Conrad Weiser, Cedar Cliff and Governor Mifflin — are a combined 10-2; Mifflin is 4-0 and is pound-for-pound one of the best teams in the state. Hence some of Cocalico's odd-looking defensive numbers.

2. Friday’s spotlight matchup shakes down in West Lawn, where Wilson will welcome Manheim Central for a battle of the two most decorated programs in L-L League history; the Bulldogs and the Barons have won a combined 54 section championships and 25 District 3 crowns. Last week, in a 50-8 romp over Martin Luther King, Wilson QB Brad Hoffman had ample time in the pocket, and he clicked on 9-of-16 throws for 172 yards with three TD passes. Central, which flashes the top-ranked D in the league, has spent the first four weeks of this season teeing off on opposing quarterbacks; the Barons have 17 sacks, and they’ve plugged the rushing lanes in giving up just 191 ground yards in 16 quarters. Keep an eye on Central D-line stalwart Tyler Fahnestock (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) against Wilson. He is a major disruptor, and knows his way around a backfield. The more Fahnestock and his mates are getting pressure on Hoffman and Wilson’s O-line, the better for the Barons.

3. When we last left Cedar Crest, the Falcons were walking off the field at Carlisle, licking their wounds after a 45-0 setback against the Thundering Herd — that after a glittering a 2-0 getaway, which saw Cedar Crest average 411 yards and 45 points in wins over Lebanon and Gettysburg. Then came a coronavirus shutdown and no Week 3 game vs. Governor Mifflin, before the Falcons finally returned to the practice field this week. Might there be some rust when Cedar Crest welcomes Elizabethtown for a crossover clash on Friday? Perhaps. The Falcons must also tangle with a Bears’ outfit coming off a 39-point, 488-yard offensive explosion in a victory over McCaskey. E-town’s D has also been pretty good; the Bears have given up just 413 rushing yards, and they’re allowing only 250 yards a game. Keep an eye on E-town LB Hayden Haver (24 tackles, 1 for a loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries) against the Falcons’ spread scheme. He’ll need to help keep tabs on CC backs Aadyn Richards (13-111, 1 TD) and Fernando Marquez (19-125, 2 TD). We're anxious to see how rusty and/or fresh the Falcons are here.

