1. One stat that has left us scratching our collective heads through the season’s first four weeks is Cocalico’s total defense number; the Eagles are yielding 412 yards a game and they’ve given up 800-plus rushing yards and 800-plus passing yards in the early going. Yes, we fully expect the Eagles to get those numbers turned around. But first, Cocalico will get another high-powered outfit Friday, when Manheim Township comes to Denver. The Blue Streaks have gotten it done through the air lately; soph QB Hayden Johnson had his bust-out game last week, with 250 passing yards and four TD strikes in a W over Spring-Ford. He has a trio of go-to down-field wideouts at his disposal in Penn State commit Anthony Ivey (league-leading 33 receptions for 434 yards, 5 TD), Michael Heckman (14-133, 2 TD) and Landon Kennel (2 of his 8 catches have gone for scores). We’re thinking this could be a busy night for Cocalico’s secondary, which will definitely be occupied by Ivey alone, at the very least. Here are two DB-types for the Eagles who must help keep Ivey under wraps: Secondary vets Ethan Brown (14 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 INT) and Brycen Flinton (10 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup) have to limit Township’s yards-after-the-catch stat line. The Eagles can’t let the Streaks go bombs-away all night. FYI: Cocalico’s first three opponents — Conrad Weiser, Cedar Cliff and Governor Mifflin — are a combined 10-2; Mifflin is 4-0 and is pound-for-pound one of the best teams in the state. Hence some of Cocalico's odd-looking defensive numbers.

2. Friday’s spotlight matchup shakes down in West Lawn, where Wilson will welcome Manheim Central for a battle of the two most decorated programs in L-L League history; the Bulldogs and the Barons have won a combined 54 section championships and 25 District 3 crowns. Last week, in a 50-8 romp over Martin Luther King, Wilson QB Brad Hoffman had ample time in the pocket, and he clicked on 9-of-16 throws for 172 yards with three TD passes. Central, which flashes the top-ranked D in the league, has spent the first four weeks of this season teeing off on opposing quarterbacks; the Barons have 17 sacks, and they’ve plugged the rushing lanes in giving up just 191 ground yards in 16 quarters. Keep an eye on Central D-line stalwart Tyler Fahnestock (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) against Wilson. He is a major disruptor, and knows his way around a backfield. The more Fahnestock and his mates are getting pressure on Hoffman and Wilson’s O-line, the better for the Barons.

3. When we last left Cedar Crest, the Falcons were walking off the field at Carlisle, licking their wounds after a 45-0 setback against the Thundering Herd — that after a glittering a 2-0 getaway, which saw Cedar Crest average 411 yards and 45 points in wins over Lebanon and Gettysburg. Then came a coronavirus shutdown and no Week 3 game vs. Governor Mifflin, before the Falcons finally returned to the practice field this week. Might there be some rust when Cedar Crest welcomes Elizabethtown for a crossover clash on Friday? Perhaps. The Falcons must also tangle with a Bears’ outfit coming off a 39-point, 488-yard offensive explosion in a victory over McCaskey. E-town’s D has also been pretty good; the Bears have given up just 413 rushing yards, and they’re allowing only 250 yards a game. Keep an eye on E-town LB Hayden Haver (24 tackles, 1 for a loss, 3 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries) against the Falcons’ spread scheme. He’ll need to help keep tabs on CC backs Aadyn Richards (13-111, 1 TD) and Fernando Marquez (19-125, 2 TD). We're anxious to see how rusty and/or fresh the Falcons are here.

