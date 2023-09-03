Still coming down off that 3-day, 27-game Week 2 cloud. Crazy couple of days of football in our little neck of the woods. Putting Week 2 to bed, and cranking up some Week 3 hype here …

1. There are four 2-0 vs. 2-0 games on the Week 3 slate. That list: Harrisburg (with wins over York and Delaware Valley) at Manheim Township (with wins over Cumberland Valley and Dallastown) is a rematch of last year’s D3-6A finale, won by the Cougars. Township won the nonleague meeting on Harrisburg’s turf earlier last season. … Garden Spot (with wins over Conrad Weiser and Lebanon) at Conestoga Valley (with wins over Penn Manor and Daniel Boone) is an old-fashioned Section 2 rivalry from days gone by. … Lancaster Catholic (with wins over York Catholic and Delone Catholic) at Octorara (with wins over Muhlenberg — in OT — and Pequea Valley) is a clash of former Section 4 foes. … And Wyomissing (with wins over Kennard-Dale and Pottsville) at Trinity (with wins over Delone Catholic and Moore Catholic out of New Jersey) features the reigning D3-3A champs (Spartans) against the reigning D3-2A champs (Shamrocks). Wyo goes for its 38th straight regular-season W in that clash. Plenty of Week 3 previews coming up. Sit tight.

2. For the second week in a row, Elco’s Jake Williams accounted for five touchdowns in a game. In Week 1 he had four TD runs and a 90-yard kick return for a score, and in Week 2 he had five TD runs, as the Raiders are off to a rip-roaring 2-0 start. Williams has 10 touchdowns in eight quarters, and he’s rushed for 554 yards, including a school-record 320 stripes this past Thursday vs. Annville-Cleona. He snapped his own record of 319 yards, which Williams set last season vs. Octorara. If you had to pick a league MVP through two weeks, Williams would certainly be on the very short list of tippy-top candidates.

3. After clicking on 11-of-13 passes for 173 yards with four TD strikes against no picks in Manheim Township’s 56-0 romp over Dallastown, Blue Streaks’ senior QB Hayden Johnson bum-rushed the league’s 5,000-yard passing club. Heading into Friday’s game against Harrisburg, Johnson is at 5,094 career air yards — No. 25 in league history. Johnson leap-frogged former Conestoga Valley standout Mike Cook in Week 2, and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Nate Shank is at No. 24 with 5,105 passing yards. We’ll continue to track Johnson’s air success.

