Media Day is in the books, and a good day was had by all on Friday, when all 37 of the league’s teams were represented at the big bash inside the LNP|LancasterOnline offices.

Many cookies, chips, sub sandwiches and sodas were consumed, along with plenty of putt-putt golf, shadow boxing — that’s a new rage, apparently — and corn-hole games. Many pictures were taken. Many interviews were conducted. Many video cameras whirred. And the players had a great time interacting and socializing.

By the way, Media Day is a football league function, and we were asked by the football league's hierarchy two years ago if we’d be interested in hosting the event, and we obliged. The football league has conducted Media Day sessions at multiple locations over the years, most recently at an establishment in Manheim.

Up next on the gridiron master schedule: Heat acclimatization practice sessions get started on Monday. Be sure to take plenty of water breaks.

Some takeaways from Media Day …

1. Manheim Township senior QB Hayden Johnson broke some news on Friday: He’s made a verbal commitment to Lehigh. The Blue Streaks’ pinpoint passer, who heads into the season just 360 air yards shy of 5,000 career passing yards, recently made a verbal commitment to the Mountain Hawks in the FCS Patriot League. Johnson and his mates will be one of the favorites in the Section 1 hunt this fall, as Manheim Township angles for a return trip to the D3-6A finale, where the Streaks fell to Harrisburg last year. Johnson took over the QB reins heading into his sophomore season in Neffsville, and he’s been one of the league’s top-ranked passers in both of his varsity campaigns. This will be his final season behind center for the Streaks before he shuffles off to Lehigh. … We caught up on Friday with Johnson and one of his favorite wideout targets, Monmouth commit Landon Kennel, and that video interview will be posted in the coming days. Stay tuned. … FYI: Speaking of Manheim Township … inquired on Friday about new nonleague dates in 2024-25 for the league’s next 2-year schedule cycle. The Streaks are keeping Cumberland Valley on the slate, and Manheim Township is adding yet another 6A heavyweight in State College — plus CD East.

2. Sorry to report that it looks like a couple of longtime rivalry games will be off the board in 2024, when the L-L League begins its next 2-year schedule cycle. And one of them is a trophy game. Sadly, say goodbye to the Brave Bowl, featuring backyard rivals Octorara and Pequea Valley. Those schools are separated by a mere nine miles, and the Braves and the Braves have been battling it out since 2010, in the infancy stages of Octorara’s pigskin program. But after this season, that game will go away, as the teams dropped their nonleague scrap for the next cycle. That’s a bummer. PV will visit Octorara for the final Brave Bowl battle — for now — on Sept. 2 for a Week 2 Saturday, 11 a.m. kick in Atglen. Octorara leads the trophy series 10-3. … Another long-running nonleague clash will also disappear: Wyomissing vs. Pottsville is a goner. The Spartans and the Crimson Tide will meet in Week 2 this season up on the hill in Pottsville, and that will be that. With no Pottsville on the schedule for 2024-25, Wyo has added a mighty intriguing nonleague opponent — get this — in Southern Columbia, which has won seven state titles in the last nine years, and 13 overall. Wow. You can go ahead and circle that one a while. ... And this: Haven't heard if the Lampeter Bowl will be renewed in 2024-25; neighboring school districts Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg used to clash for that trophy, but that rivalry went away for the current cycle. Last year (and again in a few weeks this year) CV and L-S butted heads for a preseason scrimmage, but the trophy wasn't up for grabs. We'll see if that returns in the next cycle. Survey says ... yes, please.

3. QUOTABLE -- Manheim Township senior WR-DB Asher Wolfe on the Streaks’ overflowing list of key returning players, and how that camaraderie and all of that familiarity will help heading into the season: “Having pretty much everybody back has really helped us prepare for this season, because everyone knows what our standards are, and everyone knows what to do. We’ll try and handle our business, do what we’re supposed to do, and then everything hopefully will fall into place.”

