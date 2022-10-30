From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Putting a bow on the regular season with some news, notes, facts and stats, with the playoffs — playoffs! — up next:

1. Four L-L League signal-callers ended up with 2,000-plus passing yards in the 10-game regular season. That group includes … Elizabethtown’s Josh Rudy (2,733 yards), Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson (2,077 yards), Warwick’s Jack Reed (2,025 yards) and Ephrata’s Sam McCracken (2,002 yards). … Reed finished his career in Lititz with 4,845 passing yards. … Twin Valley QB Evan Myers (1,098 yards) and Penn Manor QB Eli Warfel (1,066 yards) both joined the 1,000-yard passing club this season in Week 10. … Northern Lebanon WR James Voight had 134 receiving yards in Week 10 vs. Annville-Cleona, and he finished his season with 1,078 receiving yards — No. 2 in the league behind Elizabethtown’s Braden Cummings, who will head into the postseason with 1,493 air yards. … A dozen L-L League backs finished the regular season with 1,000-plus rushing yards. The list: Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music (1,902), Elco’s Jake Williams (1,702), Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold (1,723), Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre (1,434), Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (1,262), Exeter’s Richie Karstien (1,144), Cocalico’s Sam Steffey (1,128), Garden Spot’s Kye Harting (1,076), Hamburg’s Pierce Mason (1,046), Elizabethtown’s Logan Lentz (1,039), Berks Catholic’s Josiah Jordan (1,030) and Muhlenberg’s Giovanni Cavanna (1,001). … Music and Armold, who are both at 1,700-plus yards, will angle for 2,000-yard seasons in the D3 playoffs. Stay tuned. … And this coaching milestone from Week 10: Between his stops at Pottstown, Middletown and now Twin Valley, Raiders’ skipper Brett Myers picked up his 100th career victory when TV hammered Hatboro-Horsham 55-20 in a nonleague game to clinch its second straight trip to the D3 playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Speaking of Garden Spot’s Kye Harting … he wrapped up the Spartans’ 10-game regular season with 1,737 passing yards and 1,076 rushing yards, becoming just the 11th QB in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to post a 1,000-rush/1,000-pass season. Here’s that short list: Manheim Central’s Jarryd Moyer, Elco’s Arron Achey (twice), Manheim Central’s Justin Gorman, Lebanon’s Mark Pyles, Hempfield’s Sam Kramer (twice), Lancaster Catholic’s Bryan Downey, Manheim Central’s Kody Kegarise, Hempfield’s Mark Himmelsbach, Garden Spot’s Cameron Roth, Cocalico’s Noah Palm — and now Harting, who is a junior. … Harting has three 100-rush/100-pass games this season, joining Reading’s Amier Burdine, Hamburg’s Xander Menapace and Daniel Boone’s Dean Rotter on that list. In fact, Rotter pulled off the feat in a Week 10 win over Fleetwood with 145 passing yards and 181 rushing yards for the Blazers, who snapped a 6-game slide in the process.

3. Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre did something in Week 10 that no other L-L League player has done this season: Put together a 100-yard rushing game and a 100-yard receiving game on the same night. Giuffre had 14 carries for 113 yards with four TD runs and he caught four passes for 112 yards with a pair of TD grabs in the Panthers’ gut-punch 44-41 setback vs. Lancaster Catholic, as the Crusaders rode into Leesport and left with the outright Section 5 title. While Giuffre stuffed the stat sheet on Friday with 225 yards and six TDs, he was somehow outdone by Catholic RB Elijah Cunningham, who took the rock 42 times and rushed for 302 yards — 203 in the first half alone — with five TD runs as the Crusaders capped a 10-0 regular-season ride. They did that back in 2018, too.

