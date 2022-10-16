From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 8 is in the books. Here are some leftover items from Friday’s games:

1. Five L-L League backs are now in the 1,000-yard rushing club this season, after Andre Weidman and Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre bum-rushed the mark in Week 8. Five other backs are coming up on 1,000 rushing stripes heading into the Week 9 games. Here are the 10 top rushers in the league …

> Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 1,456 yards (and he got there in fine fashion, after torching Pequea Valley for 200 yards with four TD bolts in a Week 8 win over the Braves)

> Jake Williams, Elco — 1,330 yards (he was held down a bit by Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 8; the Pioneers held him to 81 yards, but Williams continues to add to his career-high mark every week out)

> Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 1,287 yards (another week, another huge game for Armold, who bolted for 218 yards with two TD runs and a TD catch for the undefeated Barons in their win over Conestoga Valley)

> Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 1,256 yards (he joined the club in dominating fashion, bolting for 302 yards with four TD runs in the Panthers’ win over Hamburg in the Frost Bowl for SV’s sixth straight win)

> Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 1,015 yards (back-to-back huge weeks for Weidman; one week after rushing for a program-record 382 yards, he took the ball 43 times for 185 yards in a win over Twin Valley to crack the 1,000-yard plateau)

> Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 975 yards (needs 25 yards Friday at home vs. Ephrata to eclipse 1,000)

> Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 942 yards (if not for a cranky ankle and missing the Lancaster Catholic showdown a few weeks back, Mason would have joined the club by now; he’ll need just 58 yards Friday at Northern Lebanon to get there)

> Richie Karstien, Exeter — 904 yards (a whopper performance on the ground in Week 8, with 212 yards and four TD romps in the Eagles’ nonleague showdown win at Hempfield, leaving him 96 shy of 1,000 on Friday when Exeter hosts Conestoga Valley)

> Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 802 yards (he leads all L-L League QBs in rushing yards, and will need 198 stripes vs. E-town and Solanco over the final two games to get to 1,000, and potentially a rare 1,000-rush/1,000-pass season)

> Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 800 yards (he’s had some big performances this season, including 199 yards vs. Warwick and 145 yards this past week in a win over Donegal; 200 to go vs. Berks Catholic and Conrad Weiser down the stretch to cash in on a 1,000-yard season)

2. When Manheim Central hosted Conestoga Valley in Week 8, the Barons upped their record to 8-0 with their third shutout, a 48-0 win over the Buckskins, and Central has outscored its foes 201-7 in its last four games. But Friday’s game wasn’t just Central-CV. Turns out it was a big milestone number for former Barons’ skipper Mike Williams. According to Central historian Denny Enck, Williams made his 600th career coaching appearance when CV visited Manheim. Williams, who is still an assistant on the Barons’ varsity squad, spent 34 years as the head coach — winning 348 games and a state gold along the way — and this is his 17th season as an assistant coach in the program. Add it all up, and Williams has paced the Barons’ sidelines calling the shots in one capacity or another a staggering 600 times.

3. Two of the longest plays of the season highlighted the Week 8 games: Schuylkill Valley’s Dom Giuffre broke off a 96-yard TD run vs. Hamburg, and Wilson’s Cam Jones returned a punt 94 yards for a TD vs. Penn Manor. The longest plays so far this season in the L-L League:

> 100-yard fumble return TD — Colton Hegener, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon

> 97-yard interception return TD — Demari Simms, Columbia vs. Eastern York

> 97-yard TD catch — Nate Conover from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone

> 96-yard TD run by Giuffre

> 95-yard kickoff return TD by Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia

> 95-yard kickoff return TD by Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Warwick

> 94-yard punt return by Jones

