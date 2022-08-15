From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Training camps open bright and early Monday morning, as the 37 L-L League teams gear up for their scrimmage tilts on Saturday. Starting to get some of those matchups previewed here:

Central Dauphin at Hempfield, Saturday, 10 a.m.: A couple of big-boy, Class 6A outfits will knock pads in Landisville, where both squads will be looking to find their starting QB heading into Week 1. The Rams, under longtime boss Glen McNamee, must replace all-star signal-caller Max Mosey, while the Black Knights, under coach George Eager, must find Cam Harbaugh’s successor. Thumbing through some stats, it looks like just one other QB took snaps for CD last fall other than Mosey, and that was rising junior Key’Ron Plummer, who attempted exactly one pass last fall, when the Rams went 5-3 and missed the D3 playoffs. Meanwhile, Eager has a 3-pack of athletes duking it out for the Knights’ QB spot, including Cody Gehres, who took some snaps in backup duty last fall, plus Jackson Landis and Stephen Katch, a former QB in Hempfield’s system, who switched to RB last year and had a really nice season running the ball for Hempfield. Three guys for one spot, and they’ll do their utmost on Saturday against the high-powered Rams to show Eager what they have. CD will be prepping for its season-opener vs. Central York, Hempfield for its Week 1 encounter vs. another York County foe, Dallastown. The Knights will also play Central York in a nonleague game, and Hempfield and CD will both play Wilson in the coming weeks. Saturday, keep an eye on those QB battles.

York at Exeter, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Eagles’ defense will be tested right out of the chute by Bearcats’ ace RB Jahiem White, a West Virginia recruit and whirling dervish breakaway back. Can’t say for sure how many times York will unleash White — who bolted for 2,100 yards with 30 TD sprints last fall — but it’s safe to say he’ll get enough carries to make Exeter’s D break a sweat. Two Eagles’ defenders to watch Saturday: D-end Richie Karstien bringing it off the edge, and LB Lucas Palange, who will have his eyes on White making moves out of the backfield. Exeter would really like a good start here. It’s a scrimmage, sure. But the Eagles — thanks to a top-shelf O-line, including Palange, Kyle Lash and Delaware commit Anthony Caccese — will be out to defend their D3-5A crown, and they’d love to build some early momentum with a gnarly Section 2 schedule up ahead. And this: Exeter coach Matt Bauer needs to pick a new full-time QB to replace all-star Colin Payne. Those candidates include senior holdover Mason Rotelli and Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer, an all-state TE who previously played QB in the Eagles’ system. Everyone in Berks County — and especially L-L League Section 2 — is anxious to see who wins that gig. FYI: Not that this is a tell, but we noticed Schlaffer switched his jersey number from 84 to 11 this season. Just saying.

Cocalico at Ephrata, Saturday, 10 a.m.: A pair of old-school backyard rivals will tangle at The War, both prepping for races they very much want to be front-runners in. The Eagles landed in Section 4, which will be like a mini playoff bracket on a weekly basis. The Mountaineers touched down in Section 3, which we think will be there for the taking, with any number of contenders drawing lines in the sand right up until Oct. 28. Ephrata gets run-first Solanco in a league game later on, so chasing Cocalico’s Flexbone runners around on Saturday morning will be some terrific prep work for coach Kris Miller’s crew. Cocalico, fresh off a Section 2 tri-crown with Manheim Central and Warwick last fall, will be debuting a couple of new weapons; coach Bryan Strohl needs a new QB — Josh Myer took some snaps last year in his ninth-grade campaign, and Bryce Nash also knows the system — and a new feature runner to replace last year’s L-L League rushing champ, Anthony Bourassa. Two names to remember: Corey Eppinette and Aaryn Longenecker are both burners, and they’re both ready for prime-time. Cocalico’s run-stuffer D will also get a big test from Ephrata RB Andre Weidman, a 1,400-yard rusher last fall. Sounds like both defenses should get plenty of opportunities to stop the run on Saturday.

