Hard to believe, but the heat acc sessions and full training camps and two-a-day practices are tucked neatly away for the 2023 season. And by the time you read this, most of the 37 L-L League football teams will either be teeing up a scrimmage or putting the finishing touches on one.

Some more preseason notables, as we barrel head-on toward Monday’s Week 1 practices …

1. WEEK 1 NUGGETS: There are — checks notes — 28 games (!) involving all 37 L-L League teams on the Week 1 slate, all on Friday. … Who has the longest bus rides on opening night? Berks Catholic must go 115 miles 1-way — from Reading to Williamsport — to take on Loyalsock. And Wilson has to bus it 60 miles 1-way — from West Lawn to Fort Washington — to face Roman Catholic at Upper Dublin. … Not one, not two but three trophy games in Week 1: Daniel Boone at Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl; Kutztown at Fleetwood in the Hall of Fame trophy game; and Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco for the Milk Jug. Circle all three of those tilts, won’t you. … I’ll be setting up shop in Lititz, where Warwick will get the first of its seven home games — in its refurbished stadium — against reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico. Stay tuned.

2. RANKINGS: Three L-L League teams will start the season in the PennLive state gridiron rankings; Cocalico is No. 6 in Class 5A, Manheim Central is No. 4 in Class 4A, and Wyomissing is No. 2 in Class 3A. … The top-ranked teams: Reigning state-champ St. Joseph’s Prep in 6A; reigning state runner-up Imhotep Charter in 5A; reigning state-champ Bishop McDevitt in 4A; reigning state-champ Belle Vernon in 3A; reigning state-champ Southern Columbia in 2A; and reigning state-champ Steel-High in 1A. That’s a pair of D3 teams — McD and the Rollers — sitting atop their respective classifications. … Southern Columbia is on Wyomissing’s nonleague schedule for the 2024-25 cycle. Put that in your memory banks.

3. BUSY BULLDOG: One of my favorite preseason nuggets from Mike Drago Sports: Wilson skipper Doug Dahms — who has retired as a teacher in the district, but continues on as the Bulldogs’ head coach — has been on the team’s staff (get this) for 442 of Wilson’s 593 program victories: 264 as an assistant coach, and 178 as the head coach. That’s a lot of Friday night’s under the lights — and bus rides. … Wrote this last week, but another friendly reminder: Wilson (593) and Manheim Central (594) should both hit 600 program victories this fall.

