The 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League pigskin teams — welcome back to the Berks County clubs for Year 2 of the big alliance — certainly are, and they’ll set sail on the 2023 season on Friday.

How might the five section races look come the last weekend in October, you ask? Here’s an educated guess. And please, no wagering. This is for entertainment purposes only, so don’t go booking any trips to Las Vegas or Atlantic City — or scour your phone for betting-app lines.

My picks ...

SECTION 1

1. Manheim Township: Blue Streaks are fresh off a trip to the D3-6A finale — the setback against Harrisburg was a stinger, but they got there, getting revenge wins over Cumberland Valley and Hempfield along the way — and they have a ton back in tow, including pinpoint passer QB Hayden Johnson (a Lehigh commit) and a fun-bunch of receivers and defensive playmakers. Big, big doings in Neffsville.

2. Wilson: Tank isn’t quite as full as Manheim Township’s. But still, a nice nucleus — as always — in West Lawn, including some trench pluggers and QB Tommy Hunsicker back to pilot the O. Wilson welcomes Manheim Township in Week 10. Go ahead and circle that one now. If the Bulldogs can finish the job, it would be their 30th section banner.

3. Hempfield: Can the Black Knights defend their section crown? Short answer is yes. But there are some new pieces in key places here, especially at the all-important skill-kid spots and on D. Do not miss Southern Cal commit Deyvid Palepale in your travels. He’s a beast.

4. Cedar Crest: Falcons will push — and will be motivated by the loss of a fallen teammate who died earlier this year — but it’s not easy crow-barring your way into that lead pack. If anyone can, it might be this bunch.

5. Penn Manor: Comets have been making strides — check the records — but keep coming up one agonizing win shy of making the playoffs. Some new skill kids in Millersville — including QB — but some beef up front. That could bode well for PM. Don’t sleep on this crew, especially if the trench dudes can push some people around.

6. Reading: Good news includes some line-of-scrimmage hammers to run-block and pass-protect for the skill kids, including an untested QB. Still, the Red Knights seem poised to make the usual suspects sweat a little bit.

7. McCaskey: A lot of returning skill talent due back in Tornado Alley — including QB Jalen Cintron, who has taken some varsity snaps — but McCaskey needs to spackle a few spots. And, more than anything else, flex its muscles on defense and stop people.

SECTION 2

1. Manheim Central: Tons to like in Barons’ camp, including the return of a 2,000-yard rusher (Brycen Armold), a 2,000-yard passer (Zac Hahn) and a pair of dynamic two-way flank threats (Aaron Enterline and Bode Sipel). There will be some rookie O-line people-movers up front and some newbies on D. Still, Central has the weapons to detonate plenty of scoreboards and stuff the stat sheets. Should be a fun fall for Manheim Central, which is angling for its 28th section title and a return trip to the D3-4A finale.

2. Exeter: Defending champs took some graduation noogies, but the Eagles don’t rebuild — they retool, like here. A nice nucleus returns, including ample trench and skill-kid talent. Newbie QB Riley Martinez — remember his name — will have Coastal Carolina commit TE Zack Zandier at his disposal. Should also be plenty of motivation in Eagles’ camp after last year’s 12-0 start — but setback, at home, to Cocalico in the D3-5A title game.

3. Warwick: With seven home dates on their schedule, the feeling here is that the Warriors will take advantage of some home cooking and maneuver their way back up the section charts — and into the postseason discussion. All eyes on first-year starting QB Trevor Evans to push all the right buttons.

4. Governor Mifflin: Gut hunch is that the Mustangs will also start working their way up the section ladder — and back into the playoff mix — especially with some hard-nose O-line types coming back.

5. Conestoga Valley: Buckskins navigated a trying 2022 season to a hard-earned .500 record, keeping everyone here honest. Another bump forward this time for CV wouldn’t surprise us.

6. Muhlenberg: Working in a lot of newbies in several key spots, but the Muhls — with road-grader Tucker Bellanca anchoring the line — should make everyone earn it. A name to remember: Multi-purpose back Michael Miller is ticketed for big things.

7. Lebanon: Cedars will lug a hair-pulling 22-game losing streak into their opener, so the only way to go is up. There is some returning talent here — Lebanon’s roster is dotted with familiar names and faces — but enough to snap this skid? The Cedars sure hope so.

SECTION 3

1. Garden Spot: Plenty to like in New Holland, including some line talent, tough tacklers and QB Kye Harting, who passed for 1,900 yards, rushed for 1,100 yards and accounted for 33 touchdowns last fall. Is that any good? In a section littered with contenders, we’re slapping the bull’s-eye on the Spartans, who have a favorable home slate — and plenty of muscle back after a playoff ride last fall.

2. Twin Valley: Raiders have the goods to win gold — including a beefy O-line stacked with road-graders — and should be motivated after back-to-back playoff trips. Four-game stretch against the other contenders in October should settle it. Keep an eye on Elverson; TV means business.

3. Solanco: Reigning champs bolted to an 11-0 start and earned the 1-seed in the D3-5A bracket last year, but the Golden Mules took some serious graduation sucker-punches. There are some familiar names and faces back in camp, like line stalwarts Gavin Cox and Jordan Kephart. But a lot of newbies, too. Still, there are enough good vibes in Quarryville for another run.

4. Ephrata: No postseason excursions for the Mountaineers since 1987, and they’re itching to snap that string. Pieces are here — including 2,000-yard passer Sam McCracken, some vet pass-catchers and defensive cogs — to end that playoff drought. And to push for section glory. Good times at The War lately. Should be more this time around, too.

5. Elizabethtown: Graduation hits across the board might slide the Bears back a smidge in the crowded section race. Be patient, E-town. The reinforcements are coming, including a new QB. And there are just enough familiar faces due back this time around to keep everyone honest.

6. Daniel Boone: New coach (hello, J.D. Okuniewski) and some new schemes for the Blazers, but they lost some big dudes up front. Skill kids are here — including shifty QB Dean Rotter and his array of targets — to challenge. But Boone must figure out the trenches — quickly — and stop people.

7. Fleetwood: Some talented playmakers are coming back — including QB Jack Riffle and some vet ball-carriers and pass-catchers — but the Tigers have to sharpen their claws and come up big on defense.

SECTION 4

1. Wyomissing: Rebuild is a dirty word in Spartans’ camp. Some really tough grad hits at Wyo, yes. But there is tons of talent coming back all over the place for the Spartans — including Penn State commit OT Caleb Brewer and a garrison of playmakers — who are riding a nifty 35-game regular-season unbeaten streak, and have the artillery for a five-peat in the D3-3A bracket.

2. Cocalico: Eagles are set to open defense of their D3-5A title, and have 21 chiseled seniors and a ton of returning talent — including 1,800-yard rusher Sam Steffey, speed bandits Aaryn Longenecker and Brayden Eppinette and QB Josh Myer — to make another spirited run. But certainly not as underdogs this time around. If anyone can unseat Wyo, it’s this crew.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg: Pioneers have to tweak a few things up front — that’s been their bread and butter the last several years — but they’re strong in the playmaker department, starting with the return of dual-threat QB Trent Wagner. They’ll bring back some body-cruncher tacklers, too. Gotta believe L-S will be there at the wire.

4. Berks Catholic: Saints are coming off a playoff win — in the Eastern Conference 3A title game — and have some nice O pieces (including QB Will Hess and some line talent) and ball-hawker D pieces coming back. But can they body-slam their way into this tough-as-nails lead pack? Won’t be easy. But BC will keep swinging.

5. Conrad Weiser: Really like returning QB Donovan Gingrich, and he’ll have some vet skill pieces surrounding him. But can the Scouts stop the usual suspects and make a playoff push? Survey says … stay tuned. There are some holes to fill in Robesonia.

6. Elco: Some O-line graduation losses to overcome in Myerstown — and the Raiders will be breaking in a new QB — but Jake Williams is back to inflict more damage carrying the rock. He’s worth the price of admission alone.

7. Donegal: A new skipper (welcome home Anthony Sottasante, a Donegal grad) in Mount Joy, and he’s been wrenching with the Wing-T, giving it more of a spread-option look. Change can be OK, plus the Indians have some other holes to plug. Keep your fingers crossed.

8. Octorara: Another new coach (hello, Ed Smith) getting his feet wet in this rough-and-tumble section. Braves have some skill kids coming back, including the playmaker troika of QB Braden Wood and durable backs Colton Focht and Chandler Stoltzfus. But like so many of the other teams trying to move up, they’ll have to get stronger up front and stop people.

SECTION 5

1. Lancaster Catholic: Defending champs have enough back to repeat, particularly in the playmaker department, including 1,000-yard rusher Elijah Cunningham and a cache of deep-threat receivers. The Crusaders should also play with chips on their shoulders, after seeing last year’s glorious 10-0 start come to a crashing halt in the D3-3A semifinals. Hang a couple of stars next to that Week 10 showdown, when Schuylkill Valley comes to Lancaster.

2. Schuylkill Valley: Panthers — who have never won a section championship of any kind — are plenty motivated to finish the job this time around, after a gut-punch loss to Lancaster Catholic in Week 10 last year in Leesport. SV needed a win that night for a share of the section crown, and led deep into the fourth quarter. The Crusaders rallied and won it. Don’t miss SV RB Dominic Giuffre, the Panthers’ multi-purpose performer.

3. Annville-Cleona: Dutchmen went to the D3-2A finale last fall and bring back ample talent from that club, including some linchpin linemen, seek-and-destroy tacklers and vet ball-carriers, including speedster Cael Harter. A-C has the weapons for another deep postseason trip — and to challenge for section supremacy.

4. Hamburg: Yes, some graduation hits to overcome — including QB — but the Hawks won a playoff game last fall, and will bring back some familiar faces, including wideouts Ty Werley and Cohen Correll. Don’t discount this bunch.

5. Northern Lebanon: Sleeper alert. After a retool in 2022, Vikings are poised to make more noise this time around.

6. Kutztown: Cougars continue to improve, and they had everyone’s attention last fall. Expecting bigger and better things from this crew this time around, especially with some trench talent and experienced ball-carriers back in tow.

7. Columbia: Should be enough athletes here to compete — Artie Poindexter, Demari Simms, Quincy Stewart, Stud Campbell — but the Crimson Tide must address the line and must defend — while breaking in a new QB.

8. Pequea Valley: Braves will keep everyone honest and make you earn every inch. If the new QB learns on the fly, and if PV’s trench kids click, this bunch could slide up a few notches in the standings.

