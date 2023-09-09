POTTSVILLE — Nativity BVM's 1-2 punch of running backs John Borrell and Sam Spolski propelled the Green Wave to a 42-25 nonleague football victory over Kutztown Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

Borrell rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries; Spolski went for 134 yards and two scores on 16 carries The Green Wave (2-1) ran the ball 47 times.

The Cougars (1-2) had over 300 total yards, with quarterback Colten Mathias throwing for 124 yards and a touchdown. Mason Sherry scored three of TDs for Kutztown.

Kutztown threatened to spoil the Green Wave’s home opener, taking a 7-0 lead on Sherry’s 5-yard first-quarter TD run.

On the following drive Spolski ran for a 42-yard touchdown to tie it with 2:07 left in the quarter.

Following a Kutztown turnover on downs Nativity took advantage of good field position with a 25-yard touchdown run by Borrell to make it 14-7 with 9:37 in the first half.

Spolski ran for 101 yards in the first half.

Nativity capitalized on the first of two Kutztown fumbles when Spolski scored on an 8-yard run for a 20-7 lead with 6:50 to go in the half.

Borrell’s 8-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion made it 28-7.

The Cougars struck before the end of the half with a 61-yard touchdown strike from Mathias to Tristyn Jones-Rama with 24 seconds remaining.

Nativity remained in control after intermission with Borrell running for TDs of 40 and 10 yards.

The Cougars open play in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League next week, hosting Schuylkill Valley.