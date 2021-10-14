From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Make that seven L-L League football games postponed by coronavirus issues this season, after Friday’s Solanco at Warwick Section 2 scrap was bagged by those school districts on Tuesday afternoon. The Donegal vs. Garden Spot Section 3 game was PPD a few weeks back, so that makes a pair of league games that are hanging in the balance. L-L League officials prefer that you reschedule those head-to-head section games first, but with Warwick and Donegal still inside the bubble to make the D3 playoffs, those games might — might — not get made up. The Nov. 5-6 weekend is the first opportunity to schedule makeup games. If teams make districts, their opponents that don’t make the playoffs could schedule a nonleague game so they can get to the max 10 play-dates. Stay tuned on all of this; things should play out over the next three weeks as far as D3 playoff bids. We’ll likely see several L-L League teams trying to add a game in Week 11 to fill out their regular-season schedule.

UPDATE: Make that eight postponed games; Friday's Pequea Valley at Octorara clash is off.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

2. Octorara WR Corey DiAntonio had four TD receptions last week in the Braves’ victory over Elco. He’s the first L-L League pass-catcher with four TD grabs in a game this season. Three league wideouts actually pulled off that feat last fall: Lebanon’s Alex Rufe had four TD catches vs. Garden Spot; Manheim Central’s Owen Sensenig had four TD grabs vs. Elizabethtown; and Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey had four TD snags vs. Cocalico, all in 2020. DiAntonio joined that club last week — he and his teammates will be idle this week after the annual Battle of the Braves rivalry game was PPD.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

3. WEEK 8 PICKS

Just 10 games on Friday's fare after the Solanco-Warwick and Pequea Valley-Octorara PPDs. Here are my selections …

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 71-22

Columbia over Annville-Cleona

Wilson over Cedar Crest

Manheim Township over Hempfield

Elco over Northern Lebanon

Penn Manor over McCaskey

Lancaster Catholic over Lebanon

Manheim Central over Conestoga Valley

Ephrata over Donegal

Cocalico over Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg over Garden Spot

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage