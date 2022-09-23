The streaks, none of which are of the good variety, continue for the McCaskey football team.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh came to Lancaster on Friday night and lit up the Red Tornado 46-0 in a one-sided nonleague battle.

The loss marked the fourth straight for McCaskey (1-4), as well as the fourth consecutive game the defense has given up at least 40 points and the third straight time the offense has been held to single-digit points, including two shutouts.

Early scoring

The Colonials (3-2) scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions in the first half. Of their first six scoring drives, none lasted more than five plays.

Players of the game

Quarterback Aiden O’Brien and running back Greg Feinberg were part of six of the Colonials’ touchdowns. O’Brien ran for two scores and threw for another, while Feinberg had three rushing touchdowns.

O’Brien, who didn’t play in the second half, finished with 63 yards rushing and was a perfect 6-for-6 through the air for 86 yards. Feinberg, meanwhile, had 85 yards rushing on seven carries, all coming in the first half, when PW had 356 total yards compared to McCaskey’s 18.

Key statistics

PW finished with 394 total yards, while the Tornado mustered 75, including just 32 rushing on 20 carries. McCaskey quarterback Matthew Remash completed 5-of-18 passes for 43 yards and was intercepted three times.

McCaskey also had 10 penalties for 115 yards.

Up next

The Tornado will resume Section One play with a trip to Manheim Township next Friday to take on the Blue Streaks.