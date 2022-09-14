From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Steamrolling toward the Week 4 games, and the start of the head-to-head section matchups. More news and notables about all things L-L League football here:

1. Exeter is 3-0 for the first time since 2020, when the Eagles won their first three games before falling to Governor Mifflin in Week 4 — on the way to a 6-2 season in the coronavirus-wrecked campaign. Exeter will go for a 4-0 getaway Friday at — ta-da — Governor Mifflin, the same Mustangs’ outfit they KO’d to win D3-5A gold last November. Ah, rematches. … Manheim Central is 3-0 for the second year in a row; the Barons roared out of the gates 6-0 last fall before being tripped up by rival Warwick in Week 7. Central ended up sharing the Section 2 title with the Warriors (and Cocalico) and went 9-2 overall, including a trip back to the D3 playoffs after missing out in 2020. The Barons will go for a 4-0 getaway Friday when Susquehannock comes to Manheim for Central’s fourth and final nonleague matchup this season. The Barons open their Section 2 slate in Week 5 at home vs. Warwick. … Elizabethtown is 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The Bears fell to Cocalico in Week 4 that fall, on the way to a 6-4 season. They also opened 2016 with a 3-0 mark, before falling to Cocalico in Week 4, on the way to a 6-4 record. E-town’s best start of fairly recent vintage? That would be 2007, when the Bears roared to a 9-0 start before falling to Cocalico (again) in Week 10. E-town won a D3 playoff game that year and finished with 10 victories. The Bears will go for a 4-0 start Friday vs. Red Lion in their fourth and final nonleague tuneup, before opening Section 3 play in Week 5 at Twin Valley. … Solanco is 3-0 for the first time since 2018; the Golden Mules lost to Conestoga Valley in Week 4 that fall, but went on to win seven games, including a D3 playoff tilt. Solanco will go for a clean 4-0 start Friday at Ephrata in the Section 3 opener. Circle that one. … Wyomissing is 3-0 for the fourth year in a row; the last time the Spartans weren’t at least 3-0 was in 2018, when Wyo fell to Pottsville in Week 2 on the way to a 9-3 season and a D3 playoff win. The Spartans will go for a 4-0 start Friday at Berks Catholic in the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry clash. … Scorching-hot Hamburg is 3-0 for the second straight year; the Hawks lost to Wyo in Week 4 last season on the way to seven wins and D3 playoff victory. Hamburg leads all L-L League teams with 177 points, and the Hawks are third in the state in scoring at 59.0 points per game, trailing only Jersey Shore (62.6) and Danville (59.6). Hamburg will try and make it 4-0 on Friday with an intriguing trip to Annville-Cleona. … Lancaster Catholic is 3-0 for the first time since 2019; the Crusaders fell to Lebanon in Week 4 that fall, on the way to a 10-win season and a D3 playoff win. Catholic will angle for a 4-0 start Friday at longtime rival Columbia. … Elco is 3-0 for the first time since 2020, when the Raiders breezed through Section 4 action at 7-0, before falling to Lampeter-Strasburg in the D3 semifinals. Elco looks to remain perfect on Saturday at 6 p.m., when the Raiders visit Conrad Weiser in the Section 4 opener. … Conversely, three L-L League teams are looking to pick up their first win in Week 4: Pequea Valley is 0-3, and will pay a visit to Northern Lebanon in the Section 5 opener on Friday. … Lebanon’s losing skid hit 15 in a row last week vs. Ephrata, and the Cedars will look to snap that streak on Friday at Muhlenberg in the Section 2 opener. It will be the first meeting between those programs. Lebanon’s last win was Oct. 9, 2020 against Garden Spot. … Berks Catholic is 0-3 for the first time in the history of its program, which was hatched in 2010 when Holy Name and Central Catholic merged. Tall task for the Saints on Friday, when white-hot Wyo comes calling for their rivalry bash.

2. Conestoga Valley, playing its collective hearts out for a pair of fallen classmates, has won two in a row under rookie skipper Jon Scepanski, and the Buckskins now have everyone’s attention as the much-anticipated Section 2 race gets started. CV’s offense has been the story the last two weeks, with a 42-7 win over Daniel Boone and a 41-35 OT dub over Garden Spot. CV RB Nick Tran darted for 270 yards and three scores vs. the Spartans. This week, the Bucks will be tasked with slowing down Warwick’s O when the Bucks head to Lititz on Friday. After a 0-2 start, the Warriors figured some things out last week in a 26-20 win at Cedar Crest. And with vet QB Jack Reed piloting the ship, CV has to get pressure up front and not let Reed pick out open receivers all night. Good news for the Bucks: D-ends Wyatt Wolgemuth (13 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 pass breakup) and Justin Corson (11 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble) have been incredibly active off the edge, and ball-hawker LB Robby Swift (29 tackles, 1 for a loss) has cleaned things up in the middle. It would behoove that crew to keep Reed under wraps in this showdown. We don’t have to tell you how big this game will be for mo moving forward in the Section 2 derby.

3. Digging that Solanco at Ephrata matchup on Friday, as the winner there gets an extremely important 1-0 jump in what promises to be a wide open Section 3 hunt. No secret here: The Mountaineers must slow down the Golden Mules’ triple-option O. And Solanco can’t let Mounts’ ace RB Andre Weidman run wild. Now would be a good time to mention that Lebanon held Weidman to seven yards on nine carries last week. But Weidman chipped in with a couple of TD catches, and he’s dangerous no matter where he’s lined up. Three Solanco defenders to watch: LB Nick Defrancesco (18 tackles, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) has to swarm and keep his eyeballs on Weidman, and D-backs Josiah Forren (team-best 36 tackles, 1 INT) and Landon Steele (8 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 pass breakup) have to be ready to cheat up and help stop Weidman, while being on their toes for Ephrata’s passing game, keyed by QB Sam McCracken (747 passing yards, 8 TD) and WR Jeremiah Knowles (16-207, 1 TD). Safe to say the Mules’ D will be tested here. Same goes for the Mounts’ defense, which must be in run-stuff mode from the jump. Three Ephrata defenders to watch: LB Brayden Brown (20 tackles, 2 for losses, 4 QB hurries) and D-tackles Josh Musser (22 tackles, 3.5 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hurries) and Cole Freeman (9 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 QB hurry) must clog up the running lanes. Ephrata has six sacks and 21 QB hurries, so the Mounts’ defenders have done plenty of backfield bum-rushing in the early going. May the best defense win this battle at The War.

