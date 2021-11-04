There are a cornucopia of games on the Week 11 football slate.

District 3 first-round matchups. District 3 quarterfinal clashes. A District 3 semifinal showdown. And a couple of nonleague games sprinkled in there for good measure, as the calendar has flipped to November and the leaves are starting to pile up.

In all, an even dozen L-L League gridiron teams made the District 3 playoffs, and eight of those squads will be in action this weekend; Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico and Donegal are idle this week, and will get their playoff pushes started next Friday.

Here’s previewing the Week 11 schedule, which includes playoff and nonleague clashes alike. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted …

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Manheim Township (6-4) at Central York (10-0): Tough task for the Blue Streaks, who get the defending champs — and reigning PIAA-6A state runners-up — right out of the chute, and CY, with Penn State QB recruit Beau Pribula at the wheel, averages 46 points game — 53 points over its last six scorching-hot games under skipper Gerry Yonchiuk, the former longtime Lebanon coach. Township’s four losses are by a grand total of 16 points, and now the Streaks are tasked with slowing down Pribula and the Panthers’ quick-strike, Air Raid attack. Winner gets Wilson or York in the semifinals. Key kid: Pribula, a 4-star blue-chip QB, has passed for 2,100-plus yards with 30 TD strikes. The future Nittany Lion is legit. And this: Pribula has a fun-bunch of receivers at his disposal, including Treyshawn Smith (31-589, 7 TD), Imeire Manigault (28-712, 25.4 avg., 8 TD) and Parker Hines (26-506, 19.5 avg., 9 TD). Stat fact: MT RB Nick Good rushed for a career-high 141 yards last week vs. Wilson. Milestone alert: MT QB Hayden Johnson needs 89 passing yards for 2,000 this season. Fun fact: Two common opponents here in Dallastown and Hempfield. CY went 2-0 and MT went 0-2 against those foes, although the Streaks’ two setbacks were by six points. A lot of close-calls in Neffsville this fall. PSU fact: Pribula won’t be the only Penn State recruit on the field Friday; Township WR Anthony Ivey (49-655, 8 TD) is also committed to the Nittany Lions. FYI: Anthony Ivey feature story.

Hempfield (6-4) at CD East (7-3): The Black Knights went from the last team out last Friday morning, to beating Penn Manor in Week 10 and jumping all the way to the No. 6 seed and safely in the 6A bracket. They’ll get a Panthers’ squad coming off a loss to Carlisle, but they have a win over Warwick, and took Manheim Township to the wire before falling by a field goal. For the record, Hempfield also topped Warwick this season, and the Knights beat Township by a field goal, if you’re into common opponents and comparing scores and whatnot. Winner gets Harrisburg or Carlisle in the semifinals. Key kid: CD East WR Mehki Flowers, yet another Penn State commit, is a home-run hitter on the flanks, and he also excels in special teams. Beware Hempfield D-backs; you can’t let Flowers roam free in space. Stat fact: Hempfield dual-threat QB Cam Harbaugh has accounted for 2,209 yards and 18 total TD. Fun fact: Hempfield and CD East are both 2-2 over their last four games. FYI: Hempfield’s Deyvid Palepale feature story.

Wilson (7-3) at York (7-2): The Bulldogs are back in the playoffs after being the first team out in 2020 — ask a Wilson fan sometime how that went over in West Lawn — and feeling fine after a blitzkrieg undefeated Section 1 run. And Wilson’s 1-2 rushing punch of QB Brad Hoffman (693 rushing yards, 8 TD) and RB Jadyn Jones (948 rushing yards, 11 TD) have been incredibly tough to tackle; that tandem has combined for 595 ground yards with five TD runs in the last two games — must-have victories over Hempfield and Manheim Township. The Bearcats fell to Central York in last year’s title game, and they’d love a return a trip. Winner gets Manheim Township or Central York in the semifinals. Key kid: York blue-chip RB Jahiem White can flat-out scoot. He will undoubtedly test Wilson’s rush-D. And this: Common opponents are McCaskey (Wilson topped the Red Tornado 59-12 and York beat McCaskey 54-7) and Governor Mifflin (both lost, Wilson 42-14 and York 55-6). Stat fact: York QB Sam Stoner has thrown for 1,100-plus yards with 14 TD tosses. But the Bearcats will lean heavily on White, who averages more than 11 yards a carry. Fun fact: Wilson has allowed 1,257 rushing yards, fourth-fewest in the L-L League.

CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

Gettysburg (7-3) at Warwick (6-4): Warriors vs. Warriors, and you know Warwick is fired up to play after forfeiting last year’s 5A title game because of coronavirus issues. Gettysburg played one L-L League entrant this season, falling to Cedar Crest 52-14 back in Week 2. Winner gets 1-seed Governor Mifflin in the quarterfinals. And yes, Mifflin was awarded the crown last fall when Warwick forfeited. Key kid: Warwick RB Christian Royer rushed for 200 yards and a pair of scores last week vs. Conestoga Valley, eclipsing 1,000 yards this season in the process. And this: Gettysburg’s D has been stingy, allowing 213 yards a game; the Warriors will face a balanced Warwick offense that is pounding out 392 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League. Stat fact: Warwick QB Jack Reed (2,072 passing yards, 16 TD) is one of two 2,000-yard passers in the L-L League. His favorite target, Cooper Eckert, leads the L-L League in receptions (62) and receiving yards (982).

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

Octorara (8-2) at Northern York (6-3): The Braves are in the D3 playoffs for the first time since joining the L-L League in 2018, and they’re humming right along, cranking out 450 yards a game, tops in the L-L League. Octorara is at a lights-out 579 yards a game in its last two outings — including an epic 634-yard effort vs. Annville-Cleona in Week 9 — so the Polar Bears’ defense will be tested when the Braves land in Dillsburg. Winner gets 1-seed Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals. Key kid: Octorara RB Mike Trainor rushed for 265 yards and two scores last week against Northern Lebanon, pushing his season total to 1,005 ground stripes. And this: A pair of 500-yard rushers in Northern's backfield to watch include Talon Balluscio and Cole Bartram; they’ll face an opportunistic Octorara D that has allowed 751 passing yards — least in the L-L League — with 17 sacks and 23 takeaways, including 13 fumble recoveries. Stat fact: Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus finished the regular season with 20 TD strikes against no interceptions. Fun fact: This is Octorara’s second postseason trip in program history; the Braves went to the D1-4A playoffs in 2014. FYI: Octorara’s Mike Trainor feature story.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Lancaster Catholic (4-6) at Boiling Springs (9-1): The Crusaders and the Bubblers will knock heads for the third time in D3 play, and Catholic is 2-0, and outscored Boiling Springs 114-7 in those games. Granted they were in 2006 and 2011, but still. Catholic’s task here is slowing down a boiling-hot Bubblers’ outfit that has won six games in a row. Winner gets Hamburg or Bermudian Springs in the semifinals. Key kid: LC WR-DB Mason McClair is having the ultimate dual-threat season. He’s been the Crusaders’ top pass-catcher (33-549, 4 TD), ball-hawker and special teams fiend; McClair has a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD on his ledger this fall. The Bubblers must be aware of him at all times, and he’ll line up all over. And this: Boiling Springs’ lone loss was a 39-34 shootout setback vs. Mechanicsburg back in Week 4. Fun fact: Boiling Springs beat reigning PIAA-1A state-champ Steel-High 29-28 last week, getting a TD and the game-winning 2-point conversion in the waning seconds. Stat fact: You don’t see many fullbacks these days, but the Bubblers feature FB Aiden Metzger, who had a 3-TD night a few weeks back in a win over Camp Hill. Catholic has yielded 2,175 rushing yards, fourth-most in the L-L League. FYI: Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Mueller commits to Villanova.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Upper Dauphin (8-1) at Columbia (8-1): The Trojans’ lone loss is to Juniata; the Crimson Tide’s lone loss is to Donegal. Both teams are riding 7-game winning streaks, and Columbia is cruising right along, cranking out 427 yards a game, No. 2 in the L-L League. The Tide is also feeling fine after capturing its first section championship since 2002. Winner gets York Catholic or Susquenita in the championship game. Key kid: UD RB Brady Morgan has rushed for 688 yards with 10 TD runs, and he’s caught a team-best 16 passes out of the backfield. Stat fact: Columbia QB Robert Footman leads the L-L League in passing yards (2,548) and TD tosses (29). Fun fact: UD has 26 sacks and 10 interceptions, so the Trojans won’t be shy about bum-rushing Footman, who has been nothing short of stupendous this season for the Tide. FYI: Columbia’s Robert Footman feature story.

SATURDAY

CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Northern Lebanon (4-6) at Wyomissing (10-0), 1 p.m.: The Vikings are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years, and they drew the back-to-back reigning champs — and one of the top 3A squads in the Commonwealth — in the first round. Wyo, which snapped Southern Columbia’s snazzy 65-game winning streak earlier this season, has outscored its opposition 460-90, and owns the top-ranked D in the Berks League. Winner gets West Perry or Middletown in the quarterfinals. Key kid: Wyo QB Ben Zechman pilots the Spartans’ Wing-T attack; he has seven TD tosses against no picks. As a team, Wyo has turned the ball over just two times all season. Twice. And this: Wyo features a trio of 500-yard rushers in Tom Grabowski (766 yards, 16 TD), Christian Snyder (683 yards, 9 TD) and Amory Thompson (557 yards, 11 TD). Stat fact: Northern Lebanon has allowed 2,274 rushing yards, second-most in the L-L League. Gotta wrap-and-tackle against the run-heavy Spartans here, or else. FYI: Northern Lebanon’s Kalani Adams feature story.

NONLEAGUE GAMES

THURSDAY

Biglerville (0-7) at Pequea Valley (1-8), 5 p.m.: This game was postponed way back in Week 1 because of coronavirus issues. The Canners are struggling; Biglerville has been outscored 304-24 and will lug a 10-game losing skid to Kinzers. The Braves would love a win here for some offseason momentum, especially after being outscored 94-13 in their last two games. Key kid: PV WR Dominic Wallace (21-312, 3 TD) is a deep threat, and he can get you in special teams, too. And this: PV has yielded 2,390 rushing yards, most in the L-L League.

FRIDAY

Garden Spot (4-5) at Elco (4-5): A late-addition game when the Spartans’ makeup opponent (Donegal) and the Raiders’ makeup opponent (Susquenita) made the District 3 playoffs, so Garden Spot and Elco, who were scrimmage partners back in August, will clash to fill out their max-10-game regular-season slates. That’s a lot of hyphens. The winner gets a .500 season and some positive momentum heading into the offseason, which is always a good thing. Key kid: GS WR-DB Derrick Lambert has a team-leading 40 receptions on offense and a team-best six interceptions on defense. And this: Elco has rushed for 2,556 yards, fifth-most in the L-L League. FYI: Garden Spot’s Walker Martin feature story.

