From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Happy November. More preview and prep items for the start of the playoff season.

1. Of the eight L-L League teams gearing up for postseason games this week, Garden Spot and Schuylkill Valley will snap the longest playoff droughts: The Spartans and the Panthers will make return trips to the postseason for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, playoff games have become old hat for Berks Catholic. The Saints, who will take on Pine Grove in the Eastern Conference 3A title game on Thursday in Reading, are in the postseason for the 10th time in the 12-year history of the program. The only years they missed out? Their maiden voyage in 2011, and like so many others, in 2020, the coronavirus-shortened campaign that will forever have an asterisk on pretty much everyone’s ledger. … Garden Spot’s last D3 trip ended the way its previous two appearances went: With a loss to Manheim Central, as the Barons eliminated the Spartans in 2012, 2013 and 2014. GS’s last D3 win: 20-0 over Greencastle-Antrim in a 3A quarterfinal back in 2008. This is the Spartans’ 12th D3 playoff excursion — GS is 4-11 overall — as they prep for Friday’s 5A opener at high-powered Dover. … Schuylkill Valley, ticketed for a 3A first-rounder on Friday at West Perry, also returns for the first time since 2014, and the Panthers are 1-6 in their previous six D3 trips. Their lone win: 42-21 over Berks Catholic in the 2012 2A quarterfinals. SV has dropped its last three D3 games, the last two against Wyomissing in 2A quarterfinal-rounders. … The next longest drought? That would be Elizabethtown, which is back for the first time since 2018, when the Bears fell to Governor Mifflin 30-0 in a 5A first-rounder. E-town is 4-6 overall in six previous trips; the Bears’ last D3 win was a 35-7 triumph over Shippensburg in a 3A first-rounder back in 2007. E-town welcomes former L-L League Section 2 rival Cocalico for a 5A first-rounder on Friday. … Meanwhile, Annville-Cleona, the 1-seed in 2A, and set to welcome Camp Hill in a semifinal showdown on Friday, returns for the first time since 2019. It’s the ninth D3 trip for the Dutchmen, and they’re 1-8 overall. That victory: Against Littlestown — for their first and only postseason win — in 2019, before A-C fell to Wyomissing in the next round. … Cocalico, Donegal and Hamburg are back for the second straight year. The Eagles are in the D3 playoffs for the 24th time overall and own a 26-19 record after falling to Berks Catholic in a 4A first-rounder last fall. The Indians, who fell to Kennard-Dale in another 4A first-rounder last year, are in the D3 field for the eighth time, and own a 2-7 record. The Hawks are in a D3 bracket for the eighth time, and they're 1-7 all-time. That breakthrough win came last year in the first round vs. Bermudian Springs. Hamburg's deepest trip was a 2A semifinal appearance in 1985. Cocalico at E-town in 5A, Donegal at York Suburban in 4A and Hamburg at home vs. Upper Dauphin on Friday. … Berks Catholic is 19-5 overall in nine postseason appearances, including a loss to eventual-champ Bishop McDevitt in 4A last year. This will be the Saints’ first Eastern Conference appearance after winning four D3 championships.

2. Plenty of motivation for skipper Bruce Harbach and his Schuylkill Valley outfit, which is seeking its first D3 playoff win since 2012. And a win Friday at West Perry would land the Panthers in the 3A semifinals on Nov. 11 at Lancaster Catholic … the same Crusaders’ team that fended off SV 44-41 last week in Leesport, and the same Catholic program that Harbach skippered for 16 years with a pair of PIAA titles. The Panthers’ top priority is slowing down West Perry’s fancy passing attack; after throwing for 198 yards last week vs. Steel-High, Mustangs’ QB Marcus Quaker is up to 3,521 career air yards — No. 2 in program history. He has reliable weapons like RB Trent Herrera and WR Ian Goodling at his disposal, as West Perry opened up the season 9-0 — with a pair of shutout wins — before being tripped up by powerful Steel-High in Week 10. Still, the Mustangs have outscored their foes 415-157, and they’ll certainly give SV all it can handle when it touches down in Elliottsburg in Perry County. Conversely, West Perry must keep tabs on Panthers’ multi-purpose back Dom Giuffre, who is coming off a 6-TD night against Catholic, when he had four TD runs, a pair of TD catches, and 100-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receiving yards vs. the Crusaders. Giuffre (pronounced jah-fray, in case you were wondering) is fourth in the league with 1,434 rushing yards, and his 24 TD runs are second-most in the L-L. He’s been superb.

3. Cocalico and Elizabethtown will renew pleasantries on Friday in Bears’ Country, where the longtime L-L League Section 2 foes will duke it out in a D3-5A first-rounder. The winner is at No. 4 Gettysburg on Nov. 11. The Eagles, who snuck in as the 12th and final seed in the 5A bracket, have won the last 11 meetings vs. the Bears, including a 49-28 victory last fall, when RB Aaryn Longenecker rushed for 93 yards and LB Carter Getz piled up 11 tackles with a pair hits for losses. Those guys are both back doing damage this fall for Cocalico. E-town’s last win in the series: 22-21 way back in 2010. The Eagles won 31-20 in 2011 and haven’t looked back. There was one close call — 14-0 in 2017 — plus a 52-0 romp in 2020.

