1. In the current L-L League 24-team format, 22 teams have qualified for the District 3 playoffs over the years. The D3 playoffs started in 1985. The two current L-L League teams that haven’t qualified for the postseason: Pequea Valley and Octorara. Of course, Octorara is in just its fourth season in the L-L League — and in District 3; the Braves jumped from D1 to D3 when they joined the L-L League. Octorara has one postseason trip, and that was in D1 back in 2014, when the Braves fell to eventual 3A champ Great Valley 48-20 in a first-round game. Trivia time: Which current team has the longest playoff drought? That would be Ephrata, which has made one D3 trip, and that was back in 1987. The Mountaineers dropped a 21-12 3A semifinal to Bishop McDevitt 34 years ago. The next two longest playoff droughts: Conestoga Valley is at 11 years; the Buckskins’ last trip was in 2010, when CV fell to Dallastown 28-14 in a 4A first-rounder. And two teams haven’t had a postseason excursion since 2012: Columbia fell to Delone Catholic 28-16 in a 1A semifinal, and McCaskey dropped a 37-20 nod to Central Dauphin in a 4A first-round clash that year. Everyone else in the league has made at least one playoff appearance since 2010. Of the teams in the drought bubble, Columbia is currently at No. 2 in Class 2A, and a safe bet to make that bracket. And Ephrata is at No. 15 — the first team out — in Class 5A. So the Mounts need a fast finish to snap their 34-year playoff-less run.

2. Pequea Valley has forfeited to Octorara; the annual “Battle of the Braves” rivalry game was set for Week 8, but PV had to call it off because of coronavirus issues. Octorara was rewarded a 2-0 victory, and is on the 10-line in D3-4A — in, but right on the bubble line. If Octorara doesn’t make the playoffs, the “Braves Bowl” could be played at a later date in November. Also, if Octorara makes the playoffs but doesn’t advance to the second round, they could still come back and play PV. … Postponed games that are still hanging in the balance include: Cedar Crest vs. Governor Mifflin … Solanco vs. Warwick … Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville … Annville-Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley … Elco vs. Susquenita … Garden Spot vs. Donegal … Columbia vs. Ephrata. … Ephrata quickly added Daniel Boone back in Week 5, so the Mountaineers have eight games in. … Solanco vs. Warwick is a Section 2 game; Garden Spot vs. Donegal is a Section 3 game. Some of those teams are still in line for D3 playoff bids, so those makeup dates are TBD. … Ditto for Cedar Crest; Mifflin has all but wrapped up the 1-seed in 5A, so the Falcons, if they don’t go playoff dancing, could add a 10th regular-season game for the Nov. 5-6 weekend. … A-C, Elco and Pequea Valley — should none of them make the playoffs — are slated to play makeup games Nov. 5. A-C is currently inside the 3A playoff bubble. Stay tuned.

3. Milestones on the table for Week 9: McCaskey QB Matthew Remash needs 43 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber needs 77 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford needs 172 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Elco RB Luke Williams needs 6 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Annville-Cleona RB Rogan Harter needs 168 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert needs 2 catches for 50 receptions … Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey needs 4 catches for 50 receptions. … FYI: Harter had a 241-yard, 4-TD Herculean effort last week vs. Columbia, so 168 yards is in his wheelhouse. And Cranford had a 163-yard passing effort last week vs. Lebanon, so 172 is certainly attainable.

