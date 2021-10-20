LEBvsMcCfootball006.jpg
Buy Now

McCaskey QB Matthew Remash fires a pass during first-half action of an L-L League football game against Lebanon at McCaskey High School on Friday, September 10, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. In the current L-L League 24-team format, 22 teams have qualified for the District 3 playoffs over the years. The D3 playoffs started in 1985. The two current L-L League teams that haven’t qualified for the postseason: Pequea Valley and Octorara. Of course, Octorara is in just its fourth season in the L-L League — and in District 3; the Braves jumped from D1 to D3 when they joined the L-L League. Octorara has one postseason trip, and that was in D1 back in 2014, when the Braves fell to eventual 3A champ Great Valley 48-20 in a first-round game. Trivia time: Which current team has the longest playoff drought? That would be Ephrata, which has made one D3 trip, and that was back in 1987. The Mountaineers dropped a 21-12 3A semifinal to Bishop McDevitt 34 years ago. The next two longest playoff droughts: Conestoga Valley is at 11 years; the Buckskins’ last trip was in 2010, when CV fell to Dallastown 28-14 in a 4A first-rounder. And two teams haven’t had a postseason excursion since 2012: Columbia fell to Delone Catholic 28-16 in a 1A semifinal, and McCaskey dropped a 37-20 nod to Central Dauphin in a 4A first-round clash that year. Everyone else in the league has made at least one playoff appearance since 2010. Of the teams in the drought bubble, Columbia is currently at No. 2 in Class 2A, and a safe bet to make that bracket. And Ephrata is at No. 15 — the first team out — in Class 5A. So the Mounts need a fast finish to snap their 34-year playoff-less run.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. Pequea Valley has forfeited to Octorara; the annual “Battle of the Braves” rivalry game was set for Week 8, but PV had to call it off because of coronavirus issues. Octorara was rewarded a 2-0 victory, and is on the 10-line in D3-4A — in, but right on the bubble line. If Octorara doesn’t make the playoffs, the “Braves Bowl” could be played at a later date in November. Also, if Octorara makes the playoffs but doesn’t advance to the second round, they could still come back and play PV. … Postponed games that are still hanging in the balance include: Cedar Crest vs. Governor Mifflin … Solanco vs. Warwick … Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville … Annville-Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley … Elco vs. Susquenita … Garden Spot vs. Donegal … Columbia vs. Ephrata. … Ephrata quickly added Daniel Boone back in Week 5, so the Mountaineers have eight games in. … Solanco vs. Warwick is a Section 2 game; Garden Spot vs. Donegal is a Section 3 game. Some of those teams are still in line for D3 playoff bids, so those makeup dates are TBD. … Ditto for Cedar Crest; Mifflin has all but wrapped up the 1-seed in 5A, so the Falcons, if they don’t go playoff dancing, could add a 10th regular-season game for the Nov. 5-6 weekend. … A-C, Elco and Pequea Valley — should none of them make the playoffs — are slated to play makeup games Nov. 5. A-C is currently inside the 3A playoff bubble. Stay tuned.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Milestones on the table for Week 9: McCaskey QB Matthew Remash needs 43 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber needs 77 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford needs 172 yards for 1,000 passing yards … Elco RB Luke Williams needs 6 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Annville-Cleona RB Rogan Harter needs 168 yards for 1,000 rushing yards … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert needs 2 catches for 50 receptions … Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey needs 4 catches for 50 receptions. … FYI: Harter had a 241-yard, 4-TD Herculean effort last week vs. Columbia, so 168 yards is in his wheelhouse. And Cranford had a 163-yard passing effort last week vs. Lebanon, so 172 is certainly attainable.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags