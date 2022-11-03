Let the postseason begin.

Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in action on Friday in the District 3 playoffs, all facing win-or-go-home matchups. Another 10 L-L League teams — including all five section champions — earned byes, and will get their postseason sojourns started next week.

Berks Catholic also qualified for the postseason; the Saints will host Pine Grove in the Eastern Conference Class 3A title game on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two of Friday’s clashes are familiar matchups: Cocalico and Elizabethtown will reignite their old Section 2 rivalry, and Donegal will square off against York Suburban in a rematch from a Week 2 nonleague battle earlier this season.

Also in action: Top-seeded Annville-Cleona goes for a championship-game trip, Garden Spot looks to continue its run, and Section 5 upstarts Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley get started in Class 3A, as the postseason gets cranked up.

Here’s previewing all seven games involving L-L League teams, with kick-times set for 7 p.m. …

THURSDAY’S GAME

EASTERN CONFERENCE CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Pine Grove (3-7 overall) at Berks Catholic (4-6): The Saints are in the playoffs for the 10th time in their 12-year history, this time in the Eastern Conference title game opposite the Cardinals, who call the Schuylkill League home. … Key stat: BC RB Josiah Jordan has rushed for 1,030 yards with 15 TD runs, and he’s also caught 13 passes out of the backfield — three for scores. … Key kid: PG freshman D-end Wyatt Snyder has a team-best 3.5 sacks. He’ll have to get in the backfield and help curtail Jordan.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A

Cocalico (6-4) at Elizabethtown (8-2): If this matchup sounds familiar it certainly should, as the 12th-seeded Eagles and the fifth-seeded Bears will renew their longstanding Section 2 rivalry in this clash. Cocalico won its last 11 meetings with E-town, including a 49-28 victory last year. The Bears’ last win in the series: 22-21 back in 2010. It’s been a while, but you can throw out all the records for this scrap, with the winner advancing to play at No. 4 Gettysburg (8-2) in the quarterfinals next Friday. Contrasting styles here for sure: Cocalico’s ground-and-pound Veer vs. E-town’s fun-and-gun air-raid scheme. … Key stat: Cocalico has 2,963 rushing yards, fourth-most in the league. E-town has allowed 1,570 rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 3 outfits. … Key kid: E-town QB Josh Rudy (league-best 2,733 passing yards, 26 TD tosses) snapped the Bears’ career passing record last week, and he pilots an offense averaging 458 yards a game, tops in the league. He’ll be minus one weapon: 1,000-yard RB Logan Lentz (lower-body injury) is out for the season. … And this: During Cocalico’s 3-game winning streak — which lifted the Eagles past Ephrata, Conestoga Valley and Warwick into the postseason — FB Sam Steffey has rushed for 473 yards on 68 carries with eight TD romps, including a 234-yard, 3-TD night in a win over Berks Catholic. He’s been tough to drag down; E-town’s D must be wary of Mr. Steffey. … FYI: The four teams that defeated Cocalico this fall — Solanco (10-0; Section 3 champ and No. 1 seed in D3-5A), Manheim Central (9-1), Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2) and Wyomissing (10-0; Section 4 champ and No. 1 seed in D3-3A) — are a combined 37-3. There’s something to be said about battle-tested teams. E-town’s setbacks were against D3 qualifiers Solanco and Garden Spot; the Solanco game — in Quarryville — went right down to the end, while the Bears gave up 66 points vs. the Spartans. ... Fun fact: E-town WR Braden Cummings leads the L-L League in receptions (61), TD grabs (17) and receiving yards (1,493) heading into the postseason.

Garden Spot (7-3) at Dover (8-2): An intriguing battle of high-octane offenses on display in this showdown, featuring the 10th-seeded Spartans and the seventh-seeded Eagles, who have both flashed some eye-popping offensive numbers this fall. Thinking the best defense wins this matchup, with the survivor playing at No. 2 Exeter (10-0) next Friday in the quarterfinals. … Key stat: GS is averaging 408.8 yards a game, third-best in the league, and QB Kye Harting has passed for 1,737 yards with 19 TD tosses and he’s rushed for 1,076 yards with 12 TD keepers, joining the league’s rare single-season 1,000/1,000 club. … Key kid: GS DT Tyler Hurst (56 tackles, 25 for losses, 11 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles) is a hit-machine, and he’ll try and limit Dover’s offense, which averages 396 yards a game. … And this: Dover, which plays in YAIAA Section 2, has won six games in a row, and its defense has posted 16 interceptions and 32 sacks. The Eagles can go up top, too: QB Aric Campbell has thrown for 2,014 yards with 18 TD strikes. Similar squads here. … FYI: Dover went from 1-9 in 2021 to 8-2 and a playoff bid this fall.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A

Donegal (4-6) at York Suburban (6-4): The Indians are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row, as they nabbed the 10th and final seed in this bracket. They’ll get the seventh-seeded Trojans out of YAIAA Section 2, who topped Donegal 41-18 back in a Week 2 nonleague game in York. The rematch is for a spot in the quarterfinals next week at No. 2 Manheim Central. The Barons (9-1) have 18 D3 gold plaques in the trophy case, by the way. Tip of the cap to coach Chad Risberg and Donegal for overcoming some major injuries this fall to get back to the playoffs. A feather in their caps for sure. … Key stat: YS is riding a 4-game winning streak, and the Trojans amassed 395 yards vs. Donegal earlier this season. … Key kid: YS RB Mike Bentivegna has rushed for 1,873 yards with 26 TD runs, including a 257-yard, 3-TD effort against Donegal back in Week 2. He also has 24 catches for 394 yards with three TD grabs, plus 2,779 all-purpose yards and 31 total scores; Bentivegna’s rushing-yard and TD totals are program single-season records. Safe to say Donegal’s D must keep him under wraps this time around, if the Indians want a trip to Manheim next week. ... FYI: York Suburban has three D3 playoff victories in program history. The last? Back in 1986, a 10-7 dub over Susquehanna Township in the 2A title tilt.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A

Schuylkill Valley (6-4) at West Perry (9-1): The sixth-seeded Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and they’ll get a powerful Mustangs’ outfit that earned the No. 3 seed, and is averaging 41 points a game. This survivor plays at No. 2 Lancaster Catholic (10-0) in the semifinals next Friday. The Crusaders survived SV 44-41 last Friday in Leesport to clinch the outright Section 5 crown. WP opened up its season 9-0 before falling to Steel-High last week in the Mid-Penn Capital finale. … Key stat: SV is allowing 313.3 yards a game — Catholic had 464 yards last week, including 302 rushing yards and five TD romps by Elijah Cunningham — and the Panthers will have to bring that number down against a Mustangs’ squad averaging 40-plus points a night.. … Key kid: SV RB Dom Giuffre (1,434 rushing yards, 24 TD runs) scored six times last week against Catholic — snapping the program’s single-game record — when he had over 100-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receiving yards in the same game, the only L-L League back to pull off that feat this fall. The Berks County record for most TDs in a game? Governor Mifflin grad and current Penn State RB Nick Singleton had seven scores in the D3-5A playoffs last year vs. Warwick. He’s one of three Berks players with seven scores in a game. … And this: WP QB Marcus Quaker has 3,521 career passing yards, second-most in program history. SV’s D-backs will be in the spotlight to make plays on the flanks here. … FYI: SV has an 88-mile bus ride, from Leesport in Berks County to Elliottsburg in Perry County, for this matchup.

Upper Dauphin (8-2) at Hamburg (8-2): One year after winning a district playoff game for the first time in program history, the fourth-seeded Hawks are right back in the postseason, and they’ll host the fifth-seeded Trojans, out of the Mid-Penn Liberty and riding a nifty 7-game winning streak. The reward for this winner? A trip to top-seeded and 3-time reigning champ Wyomissing (10-0) for a semifinal clash next Saturday. … Key stat: UD’s D has been pretty sturdy; the Trojans have 92 tackles for losses, 25 sacks and 20 takeaways. … Key kid: Hamburg multi-purpose QB Xander Menapace (1,569 passing yards, 14 TD tosses, 539 rushing yards, 12 TD keepers) steers the ship for the Hawks, who are averaging 404 yards a game. Sounds like they’ll need to solve the Trojans’ finicky defense in this clash. … FYI: Familiar territory for UD, which was the D3-2A runner-up (to York Catholic) last fall, and the Trojans won the D3-2A championship over Delone Catholic in 2019. They’re up in 3A this season.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A

Camp Hill (5-5) at Annville-Cleona (7-3): The Dutchmen — riding a high-powered rushing attack — barreled their way to the No. 1 seed, and they’ll play host to the fourth-seeded Lions out of the Mid-Penn Capital, with a spot in next Friday’s championship game hanging in the balance. The other semifinal pits No. 2 Delone Catholic (7-3) hosting No. 3 Trinity (6-4). … Key stat: A-C has hammered out 3,169 rushing yards, No. 1 in the league. Tip of the cap to the Dutchmen’s O-line for plenty of road-grading work this fall. … Key kid: A-C RB Phoenix Music leads the L-L League with 1,902 rushing yards, plus 24 TD romps for the Dutchmen. … And this: CH QB Drew Branstetter is a 2,000-yard passer, and the Lions have five receivers with 20 or more receptions this season. ... FYI: A-C and CH split a home-and-home nonleague set in 2016-17. The Lions won 54-34 in Camp Hill in 2016; the Dutchmen returned the favor with a 39-20 victory in Annville in 2017.

