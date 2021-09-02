FLEETWOOD — Annville-Cleona’s season opener became a difficult contest quickly, and the Dutchmen ended up losing the nonleague football tilt at Fleetwood 38-14 on Thursday night.

The Tigers (1-1) scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions to take a 26-0 lead.

Leading the Fleetwood offense was Gavin Morris, who rushed for 138 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 5 and 6 yards. He also caught three passes, one of them for a 9-yard touchdown.

Tanner Maddocks threw that touchdown pass, and also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Turning point

Although down 7-0 after Fleetwood’s first possession, Annville-Cleona showed the ability to strike back with a 68-yard touchdown pass on its first snap. Unfortunately for the Dutchmen, the play was negated by an illegal shift penalty. This led to a three-and-out, one of three A-C had in the first half. The Tigers scored again four plays later and maintained a two-score lead or more the rest of the way.

Star of the game

Though Fleetwood put up most of the big rushing numbers, A-C’s Rogan Harter ran for 110 yards on 14 carries. His biggest play was a 63-yard scoring run on a pitch to the right in the fourth period.

Key statistic

Fleetwood converted all three of its fourth-down attempts, and each led to a touchdown. A fourth-and-4 on the Tigers’ first series was converted on a Morris run, and Maddocks scored on the next play. A 4th-and-10 at midfield was conquered by a 13-yard Maddocks pass to Fickes. Morris scored from a yard out later on the drive. Fickes converted the last fourth down in the third quarter, taking a direct snap to score from a yard out.

Up next

The Dutchmen will look to get back on track next Friday when they take another hour-plus road trip, this time to Littlestown.