Seven L-L League football squads are prepping for D3 playoff games this week. Here are some non-L-L League players to familiarize yourself with heading into this coming weekend’s action:

1. Lucas Palange, OG-LB, Exeter — The Eagles face one of the toughest road trips in all of D3; they’ll load up the bus and head to Manheim Central’s Elden Rettew Field for a 5A quarterfinal clash with the Barons on Friday. Central’s D — which has pitched four shutouts and is allowing just 212 yards a game — has received a ton of pub this fall. But the Barons have also flashed a balanced offense that is averaging 352 yards and 39 points a game, with dual-threat QB Judd Novak (1,661 passing yards, 20 TD tosses; 611 rushing yards, 9 TD keepers) at the helm. In Palange, Exeter has a dominating two-way brute in the trenches. On offense, he’s been a road-grader for an Eagles’ squad averaging 365 yards a game (fourth-best in Berks) with 2,047 rushing yards. On defense, he’s the linchpin of a unit giving up just 221 yards a game (third-best in Berks) while allowing just 105 rushing yards a game. Palange has piled up 59 tackles, including 15 sticks for losses, 4.5 sacks and six QB hurries, plus four pass breakups and he’s blocked a punt. Palange had 11 tackles and a couple of QB hurries last week in the Eagles’ first-round win over South Western.

2. Grant Cooper, D-tackle, Kennard-Dale — The Rams are set to welcome Donegal for a 4A quarterfinal showdown, and K-D must be ready to defend the Indians’ vaunted Wing-T attack, which is cranking out 276 yards a game with 1,990 rushing yards — in nine regular-season games; Donegal’s PPD game vs. Garden Spot will not be made up. That means staying at home, reading your keys and plugging holes, and Cooper has done plenty of that this fall: He has a team-best 54 tackles, with 12 stops for losses and seven sacks, so he knows how to shed a block and find his way into an opposing backfield. Cooper and his D-line mates must keep tabs on Donegal’s backfield duo of Jon Holmes (616 yards, 9.9 per carry, 7 TD) and Noah Rohrer (580 yards, 7 TD). And this: K-D’s lone loss? Against Octorara, by an 18-16 count, way back in Week 1. FYI: Holmes and Rohrer joined the LNP L-L Football Roundtable video show earlier this season.

3. Connor Black, LB, Big Spring — A big test for the Bulldogs, who are facing a trip to Lampeter-Strasburg to take on the back-to-back 4A champs, who are rested and ready to go. Big Spring is certainly feeling fine after knocking off Conrad Weiser for its first D3 playoff victory, and in Black, the Bulldogs have a legit tackle-machine who makes their defense tick. Check out these numbers: Black has a team-leading 127 tackles — including 76 solo hits — with 13 stops for losses, plus 2.5 sacks, a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He’s been a ball-hawker personified. Black had nine tackles in the Weiser game last week, and now he and his D mates are tasked with slowing down a Pioneers’ O attack that is averaging 380 yards (third-best in the league) and 42 points a game. The catalyst has been QB Berkeley Wagner (1,150 passing yards, 13 TD strikes; 658 rushing yards, 14 TD keepers). Black and his pals have to keep Wagner contained, as L-S angles for its 10th victory in a row.

