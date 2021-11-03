From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

It’s the first round of the District 3 playoffs, which means some new teams and some new players to get to know. Here are three non-L-L-League defensive players who should make plenty of sticks against L-L League squads when the postseason commences this weekend:

1. Chase Lentz, linebacker, Upper Dauphin — When the Trojans touch down in Columbia to square off against the Crimson Tide in a D3-2A semifinal showdown, Lentz will be one of the Trojans’ defensive stalwarts tasked with slowing down Columbia QB Robert Footman. From his ‘backer spot, that could mean anything from applying pressure and going for a strip-sack, to dropping into coverage, to getting his hands up and trying to bat-down passes coming over the middle. Lentz has certainly been active for UD; he’s piled up a team-best 46 tackles, and nearly half of those sticks — 20 to be exact — have gone for losses. So he’s certainly a read-and-reactor. Tack on six sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and Lentz also has a real nose for the ball — and chasing down quarterbacks. Footman has been a different kind of an animal in the QB department this fall; he’s at 2,548 passing yards with 29 TD strikes — both tops in the L-L League. And he has an arsenal of sure-handed, quick-footed wideouts at his disposal. Lentz and his UD D mates are going to need a big wrap-and-tackle night against Footman and the Tide’s high-octane offense, which cranks out 427 yards game, second-best in the league.

2. Carter Glassmyer, linebacker, Central York — The defending-champ, undefeated Panthers will welcome Manheim Township to town for a D3-6A opener, and while CY’s offense gets most of the pub — that’ll happen when your QB is a Penn State recruit — the Panthers’ D can play a little, too. Glassmyer is the ringleader from his ‘backer spot; he’s amassed a team-best 126 tackles, including seven sticks for losses with three sacks and a pair of interceptions, as CY has generated 18 takeaways. Glassmyer and his D cohorts have to keep tabs on the Blue Streaks’ Penn State commit; WR Anthony Ivey (49 catches for 655 yards, 8 TD) is a deep threat and a major burner, and QB Hayden Johnson (1,911 passing yards, 25 TD) can get him the ball in space.

3. Andrew Hackart, linebacker, Northern York — This is the part of the post where I get to type that Northern York’s nickname is the Polar Bears, and that always makes me happy. Northern has a home date against Octorara in a D3-4A opener, and the Braves will bring a quick-strike, balanced offense to Dillsburg. The Polar Bears have to be wary of any number of Octorara’s weapons, like efficient QB Weston Stoltzfus (1,251 passing yards, 20 TD, 0 INT), bombs-away receiver Corey DiAntonio (17 receptions, 21.8 yards a catch, 8 TD), and bell-cow RB Mike Trainor (1,005 rushing yards, 8 TD), who picked apart Northern Lebanon for 265 ground yards and a trio of scores last week. Hackart has been steady from his LB spot with a team-best 96 tackles, with 7.5 hits for losses, a trio of sacks and a couple of picks, so he’s shown a penchant for pass-coverage skills, along with his ball-hawker abilities. Octorara averages a league-best 450 yards a game — and the Braves put up 634 yards against Annville-Cleona just two weeks ago — so the Polar Bears better be ready to rumble.

