ALTOONA — All good things must come to an end, and Friday night, out here on the other end of the state, Cocalico’s football team saw its glorious postseason ride and its unforgettable season come to a halt.

The Eagles, fresh off their second District 3 Class 5A championship in the last four years, ran into a physical, quick-strike foe in District Seven champ Pine-Richland, and the Rams flexed their offensive muscles and trench play capability in a 34-12 victory in a state semifinal game at Mansion Park.

“Historic and memorable,” Cocalico catch Bryan Strohl said of his team’s journey. “I told the kids that they’ll have plenty of time in the future to think about this. And I think when they look back, they’ll have a lot to be proud of.”

“I kind of thought this was never going to end,” said Cocalico senior Tyler Angstadt, a four-year contributor and the team’s top tackler. “I’ve been around so many guys and met so many brothers and got close to so many people. This has changed my life and taught me so many things. It’s going to be weird being without this.”

The star of the show Friday was P-R QB Ryan Palmieri, who had a hand in four of the Rams’ five touchdowns. He had three TD passes and a TD keeper, and P-R piled up 328 yards and fended off Cocalico’s spirited second-half comeback.

Palmieri rushed for 83 yards and he clicked on 8-of-9 passes for 180 yards. He lobbed a 61-yard TD strike to Brad Gelly on the second play of the game to kickstart the Rams’ attack. He fired a 17-yard TD strike to Andrew Mellis to give P-R (12-3) a cozy 21-0 lead at the half. And Palmieri’s 56-yard TD dart to Gelly iced the game early in the fourth quarter.

Palmieri’s 8-yard TD run capped an 11-play, 80-march, giving P-R a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter, as the Rams rode their rugged offensive line to 227 rushing yards and their 11th victory in a row.

“They were huge and strong up front,” Angstadt said. “We got pushed back. We couldn’t get a push up front and that ended up killing us in the end. But I’m so proud. If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that we’d be here, I wouldn’t have believed you at all.”

Undaunted, and playing with the gusto that got them here with four straight road victories in the district playoffs, the Eagles (10-5) put up a pair of second-half scoring drives to remain within shouting distance.

Josh Myer had a 1-yard QB sneak midway through the third quarter, after Cocalico pulled off a fake punt, getting a 16-yard run from Angstadt on fourth down. Later, Aaryn Longenecker ripped off an 83-yard run, setting up his own 4-yard TD scamper to make it 28-12 late in the third quarter.

“The second half kind of summarized our season,” Strohl said. “We took some lumps early on, but we learned some things. I couldn’t be more proud of this group and what they accomplished. These guys did a lot more than what a lot of people thought they were capable of.”

Earlier in the third, P-R grabbed a 28-6 lead with Ethan Pillar bolted 60 yards deep into Cocalico territory, and his own 1-yard TD plunge added to the Rams’ cushion. P-R will take on D12 champ Imhotep Charter — a 21-14 victory over D1 winner Upper Dublin — for the 5A state title next Friday.

