HAMBURG — Pierce Mason led Hamburg with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Hawks defeated Kutztown 42-7 Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five game.

Hamburg started the game with a four-play scoring drive that ended in a 31-yard touchdown run by Mason.

Hamburg extended its lead with a second-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Xander Menapace to receiver Mason Semmel.

The Hawks returned to the end zone on their next possession, this time on a 32-yard run by Mason.

After a three-and-out by Kutztown, Menapace connected with receiver Cohen Correll for a 62-yard touchdown. It was Correll’s third catch of the quarter.

Menapace completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Correll was involved all night in the passing game, finishing with nine catches for 144 yards no a touchdown.

Hamburg threatened to score again at the end of the half, but Mason fumbled the ball at the 4-yard line.

Kutztown scored on the opening drive of the second half. Dakota Thomas capped off a 12-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Cougars did find success on the ground, with quarterback Jacob Lafferty running 21 times for 119 yards, and Brenden Ackley carrying the ball 17 times for 69 yards.

Thomas finished with 54 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

The Hawks scored the final two touchdowns of the game in the fourth quarter. Ty Werley caught a 28-yard pass from Menapace, and Derek Ruiz scored on a 15-yard run.