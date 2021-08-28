A combined 31 District Three titles between them, the hotly anticipated first matchup between Manheim Central and Cumberland Valley was postponed by the threat of severe weather Friday night.

Back at Elden Rettew Stadium some 15 hours later, host Manheim Central kicked off the 2021 campaign with a dominant all-around performance, throttling CV 35-7 Saturday in the nonleague game.

“For a first game, I’m very happy,” Barons head coach Dave Hahn said. “We didn’t have any turnovers. … Defensively we bent at times but we were aggressive, we were physical —played physical football on both sides of the ball. Ecstatic, proud of the kids about that.”

No sequence better embodied the physical play on both sides of the ball then back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.

Leading 7-0 on an Owen Sensenig 45-yard touchdown reception, the Barons started their third possession of the game at their own 10 with 11 seconds left in the first quarter. Manheim Central methodically moved the ball downfield — three runs for 10 yards and a first down was followed by three completions for 29 yards and two more first downs. An 18-yard run by Justin Heffernan put the Barons on CV’s side of the field.

Eventually, quarterback Judd Novak hit Landon Watson for a 1-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead. All told the Barons chewed up 8:03 of clock and neatly balanced their play-calling — nine carries for 40 yards while Novak completed six passes to six different for 60 yards on seven attempts (the Barons were also whistled for two penalties for 10 yards on the drive).

On the Eagles’ next possession, the Barons’ defense swarmed quarterback Isaac Sines — giving him no time to do anything. Sines was tackled in the backfield three consecutive plays for a combined loss of 20 yards as CV punted from its own 2.

“That was a game changer,” Hahn said. “To take that ball 18 plays down the field and take 8 minutes off the clock and keep it out of their hands — that was impressive.”

The Barons’ defense held the Eagles to just 98 yards of total offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Barons’ offensive line opened up holes and gave Novak all the time he needed to spot his open receivers.

“Our line was very youthful last year and (today) they played like a group of veterans,” Hahn said. “They picked up blitzes, they had their heads up, they were seeing things. I think they played with a clearer vision then they have in two years.”

Novak completed passes to 10 different receivers and was 24 for 31 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Sensenig, who had a league-high 11 touchdown receptions last season, had two touchdown catches Saturday and finished with 145 yards on eight receptions.

The Eagles’ broke up the shutout in the third quarter with an eight-play, 81-yard drive that was capped when Isaac Sines hit J.D. Hunter for a 34-yard touchdown that cut the Manheim Central lead to 21-7.

But the Barons answered with Sensenig’s second touchdown reception of the game and Justin Heffernan (game-high 20 carries for 104 yards) capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter.