ANNVILLE — Phoenix Music had three touchdowns and Gavin Keller added another as Annville-Cleona scored 27 unanswered points to pick up their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five win, defeating Columbia 27-7 Friday night.

Averaging more than 400 yards of offense through four weeks, Annville-Cleona (1-1 L-L, 3-2 overall) picked up just 272 yards as they took advantage of six Columbia turnovers and excellent field possession. Three of their four touchdown drives started on the Columbia half of the field.

Music, the leading rusher in the L-L entering the week, piled up 198 yards on 30 carries. He was featured heavily on the Dutchmen’s first touchdown drive, carrying the ball nine times for 75 yards on an 11-play, 91-yard drive that tied the game at 7 with 2:15 left in the first half.

The A-C lead was just seven with under five minutes to go. After forcing an A-C punt, Columbia (0-2, 2-3) had the ball at its own 7. But two plays later, Dominic Funk intercepted Daezjon Giles (6-for-14, 79 yards) and returned the ball to the Columbia 9. Music scored on the next play and followed up his own interception of Giles with a 33-yard touchdown run.

Columbia took the lead on the second play of the second quarter when Steven Rivas recovered a fumble by Keller and returned the ball 39 yards for a touchdown. Rivas also had a season high 89 yards on 19 carries.

Turning point

A-C’s Funk recovered a Rivas fumble at the Columbia 24 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Seven plays later, Keller ran in from 2 yards out to give the Dutchmen a 14-7 lead with 10:37 left in the game.

Key statistic

Columbia ran four plays inside the A-C 20, and two resulted in fumbles, one going for no gain and the other a 13-yard loss.

Star of the game

Defensive lineman Jonathon Shay was involved in at least five tackles for loss and led the A-C defense that kept Giles off-balance throughout the game.