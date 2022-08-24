If there’s one consistency in life, it is change. Conrad Weiser’s football team knows it.

Sure, the Scouts are affected by the shifting of 13 Berks County teams into the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Conrad Weiser knew that was coming for some time.

But coach Alan Moyer had another surprise coming his way in March when he found out his offensive coordinator wouldn’t be returning for this season. Since 2018, Moyer had focused on the defensive play calling, but now he will be pulling double duty.

“I’m probably going to go back to most of the offensive play calling,” Moyer said.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Alan Moyer (20th season, 133-80) • Base offense: Multiple • Base defense: 5-3 • 2021 results: 7-4 (4-2 Berks) • Key players returning: OT Kaleb Britting, OL-DT Nate Casiano, WR Trey Dianna, QB Donovan Gingrich, RB-LB Sevon Parham, OG Ethan Rex.

Whether calling offensive or defensive plays, Moyer and his Scouts will have plenty of challenges in front of them in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four, a division stacked with perennial playoff teams including — but hardly limited to — Berks Catholic, Wyomissing and Elco.

“I was all for (combining the L-L and Berks),” Moyer said. “I was afraid there were teams in Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon counties who might drop football. If I can do something to stop that, I’m going to. ... How it worked out for us, I’m not happy. Look at our schedule, we’ve got a gauntlet.”

With all the changes from without and within — more about replacing a highly regarded quarterback below — expectations have changed as well.

“Winning five games (would be a successful year), with an inexperienced team going into this section that I think is loaded with talent and coaching experience,” Moyer said.

About the offense

Sophomore Donovan Gingrich will be taking the snaps this fall, taking the place of Dartmouth recruit Logan Kitsch, who had 2,494 passing yards with 24 touchdowns last year. Gingrich showed spark as a freshman, completing all five of his passes and getting two touchdown throws. But he won’t be asked to make up all of that offense alone. He will still have a steady target in senior Trey Dianna, who caught 40 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns last season.

But with the transition at quarterback, there is likely to be a shift to more running. Junior running back Sevon Parham is the top returning rusher for the Scouts, having 222 total yards and an average rush of 12.3 yards last season.

About the defense

Parham was the top tackler among returning players with 48 stops last year. He lines up as a linebacker in Conrad Weiser's 5-3 defense. Junior Ousmane Conde will patrol the backfield after a 37-tackle, two-interception performance last season.

Intangibles

With the quarterback, top tackler and top receiver from last year all gone, it helps that Conrad Weiser does still have experience in the kicking game. Senior Adam Noll was 52-for-55 in extra points and 4-for-4 in field goals last year. He also had a 37.6 yards per punt average.

Last word

Seeing opponents like Schuylkill Valley and Hamburg leave the schedule and teams like Berks Catholic and Lampeter-Strasburg take their place might be intimidating at first, but this is Moyer’s 20th year at the helm for Conrad Weiser. There isn’t much he hasn’t seen, so the Scouts should be ready for any opponent coming their way.