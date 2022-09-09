It’s back to the drawing board for the Pequea Valley football team after just missing out on a breakthrough Friday night in a 13-6 loss to Hanover on Friday night in Kinzers in nonleague action.

After failing to score in its first two games plus the first half of Friday’s game, Pequea Valley (0-3) finally broke through on a 32-yard dash by Orlando Stoltzfus to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Hanover (1-2), however, answered by punching in a late touchdown to extend its lead with 5:16 to go in the game.

But Pequea Valley was not finished in making it interesting.

With 18 seconds left in the game, quarterback Peyton Temple hooked up with Cameron Bergman on a 35-yard heave to put the ball on Hanover’s 30. But that was as far as Pequea Valley could get as its bid for a comeback fell a bit short.

Turning point

Hanover set the tone early with a 16-play, 63-yard drive to open the game. The Nighthawks ran the ball 11 times for 42 yards on the opening drive before Chase Roberts punched it in from a yard out, setting the tone that the game was going to be played in the trenches.

Star of the game

Hanover’s Jayden Stanfield ran the ball six times for 34 yards on that opening drive, on his way to 116 yards on 24 carries.

Stat of the game

Pequea Valley had one first down and minus-three yards on the ground during the first half, and went three-and-out on three of its first four possessions

Up next

Pequea Valley looks to make a dent in the winning column next Friday when it opens Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five play against Northern Lebanon.