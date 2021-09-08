From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Here’s a funky Week 2 stat for you: Pequea Valley’s Logan McGrane blocked not one but two field goals for the Braves in their coronavirus-delayed season-opener at Hanover. PV came up on the short end of a 41-20 final, true. But the Braves did a lot of good things, including McGrane’s dual kick-blocking performance. He was also in on six tackles. Meanwhile, QB Peyton Temple had a whopper debut behind center, throwing for 207 yards and three touchdowns, as the Braves flashed a fancy passing attack — which means the big hoss’s up front pass-protected well and kept Temple clean. Dominic Wallace had seven grabs and a TD, and Jonathan Carter rushed for 52 yards and caught five passes — two for touchdowns vs. Hanover. PV has its home opener Friday against Kutztown, another program that has struggled in the W-L department over the years. The Cougars are 1-1, with a Week 1 win over Shenandoah Valley before a Week 2 setback vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM.

2. Solanco LB Colton Stoltzfus has been a kid on a mission defensively so far for the Golden Mules, who are looking to get back on track Friday when Muhlenberg (0-2) comes to Quarryville. After a solid Week 1 win over Palmyra, Solanco lost to Kennard-Dale in Week 2, and the Mules would love a cleaner effort against the Muhls, whose losing skid sits at 19 games in a row after setbacks against Ephrata (41-20) and Conrad Weiser (38-7). Check out Stoltzfus’ splendid stats: He has a team-best 17 tackles, including one stick for a loss, a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery, as he’s been the last player up from a lot of piles already this season.

3. Back to the drawing board this week for Penn Manor, which must pick up the pieces quickly after last week’s 31-0 setback against Lampeter-Strasburg, which held the Comets to just 158 yards and eight first downs. Northeastern York is set to invade Millersville for a nonleague clash Friday, and the Bobcats are feeling better about things after a 16-14 Week 2 win over Red Land — that on the heels of a 34-13 setback against Gettysburg in their opener. Here are a pair of PM defenders to keep an eye on Friday: Erik Hinkle has been a ball-hawker from his safety spot; against L-S he piled up 15 tackles with an interception. And Kyle Furnier also came up big against the Pioneers with 10 tackles, including a pair of hits for losses. The Comets would love to get back on the straight and narrow against Northeastern — just two weeks removed now from that exhilarating come-from-behind win over Conestoga Valley.

